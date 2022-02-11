Football Bet of the Day: Sevilla to slip in Spain

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Jesus Navas Sevilla
Elche could cause Sevilla a problem or two tonight

Elche are on the up in La Liga and Tobias Gourlay fancies them to at least nick a goal in Seville tonight

"Julen Lopetegui's hosts men have conceded in 4/6 home games recently"

Back Both Teams To Score in Sevilla v Elche @ 2.427/5

Sevilla v Elche
Friday 20:00 (Live on FreeSports)

In Romania yesterday, Universitatea Craiova passed our test with flying colours. They thrashed Dinamo 6-1 to smash the handicap and put us into profit for the week.

We're in Spain today for the Friday-night La Liga game between second-placed Sevilla and 14th-placed Elche. The high-flying hosts are heavy favourites but we like the big price on both teams to get on the score sheet.

Sevilla are unbeaten at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season (W8-D3-L0) but the draws have crept in recently as they have started to leak at the back. Julen Lopetegui's men have conceded in 4/6. Sevilla themselves have scored in all 11 matches, so BTTS has been the right bet in 4/6.

Elche have been revitalised by a change of coach. New boss Francisco is W4-D2-L2 at home and away, and slowly dragging them away from the drop zone. On the road, he's already taken Elche to Barcelona (2-3) and Real Madrid (2-2). He'll be hoping for another creditable effort today and, with BTTS landing in 4/4 away games for him so far, we're back it to come in again tonight.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 18pts
Returned: 16.40pts
P/L: -1.60pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Sevilla v Elche @ 2.427/5

