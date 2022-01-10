To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Football Bet of the Day: Parakeets to chirp in Spain

Espanyol football players
The Parakeets have been flying at the Cornella-El Prat

Tobias Gourlay fancies Espanyol to extend their good run in La Liga tonight

"Espanyol are W6-D2-L1 at home this term, winning six of the last seven"

Back Espanyol to beat Elche @ 1.845/6

Espanyol v Elche
Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

Kev enjoyed a fine night in fair Verona yesterday. Salernitana beat the hosts 2-1 to land his Over 2.5 & BTTS double. Kev gets a week off to bask in a black P&L, while we dive into the new week from Spain.

Promoted Espanyol have acquitted themselves well in La Liga and recent trends suggest they can extend their good home form against struggling Elche tonight.

The Parakeets are W6-D2-L1 at the Cornella-El Prat this term, winning six of the last seven. Hosting teams currently alongside Elche in the bottom half, they have won 4/4.

Down in 18th, Francisco's Elche are in trouble. They are W1-D2-L7 on the road this season, losing 6/7 against teams outside the bottom six. Going back into last term, they have lost a dismal 18/24 road games and it's hard to make a case for them taking anything away from Catalonia tonight. We'll take Espanyol to get the job done on home turf once more.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From January 7-13, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Espanyol to beat Elche @ 1.845/6

Spanish La Liga: Espanyol v Elche (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Monday 10 January, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Espanyol
Elche
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day