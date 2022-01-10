Football Bet of the Day: Parakeets to chirp in Spain

Espanyol v Elche

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

Kev enjoyed a fine night in fair Verona yesterday. Salernitana beat the hosts 2-1 to land his Over 2.5 & BTTS double. Kev gets a week off to bask in a black P&L, while we dive into the new week from Spain.

Promoted Espanyol have acquitted themselves well in La Liga and recent trends suggest they can extend their good home form against struggling Elche tonight.

The Parakeets are W6-D2-L1 at the Cornella-El Prat this term, winning six of the last seven. Hosting teams currently alongside Elche in the bottom half, they have won 4/4.

Down in 18th, Francisco's Elche are in trouble. They are W1-D2-L7 on the road this season, losing 6/7 against teams outside the bottom six. Going back into last term, they have lost a dismal 18/24 road games and it's hard to make a case for them taking anything away from Catalonia tonight. We'll take Espanyol to get the job done on home turf once more.