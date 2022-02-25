Football Bet of the Day: Frogs to have fun in Spain

Premier League Tips

Spain football fans
The Frogs could put on a show in Spain today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see leaky Levante and entertaining Elche produce goals in La Liga tonight

"Elche are on an 11-game streak without a clean sheet"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Levante v Elche @ 2.245/4

Levante v Elche
Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Norway last night, only one defence had a nightmare. Bodo bested Celtic 2-0 to leave us short of our goals target.

We're hoping to warm up in Spain today. The Friday-night La Liga match brings 14th-placed Elche to rock-bottom Levante. We like the odds-against price on these two producing a few goals.

Elche have often struggled on the road this term (W2-D3-L8), but their problems have tended to be defensive. They're on an 11-game streak without a clean sheet. At the other end, they've scored themselves in 6/7 - only second-placed Sevilla have stopped them.

Levante are W1-D6-L5 on home turf. The important thing for us is they've started to find the back of the net recently. The Frogs have struck seven times across their last four appearances at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium. But they've also conceded 10 times in those matches. With two suspect defences on show, we're going for Over 2.5 Goals to land today - just like it has done in 4/5 recent Elche away games.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 23pts
Returned: 20.88pts
P/L: -2.12pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Levante v Elche @ 2.245/4

Spanish La Liga: Levante v Elche (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Friday 25 February, 8.00pm

