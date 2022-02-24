Football Bet of the Day: Defensive nightmares in Norway

Bodo Glimt v Celtic

Thursday 17:45 (Live on BT Sport ESPN)

In Italy yesterday, only one defence was ruffled. Brescia beat Ascoli 2-0 and took down our BTTS bet in the process.

We've come north to Norway today for a Europa Conference League game. Celtic have a two-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg of their tie with Bodo Glimt and we expect them to get rich or die tryin'.

The first leg finished 1-3 in Scotland. That was Bodo's 13th Conference League game of the season. Eight have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and 5/9 have hit the heights of Over 3.5 Goals.

Celtic have been free and easy with the goals too recently. Across all competitions, the Bhoys have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in all of their last five matches. The first leg with Bodo was their first Conference League game, but they will have to play on the front foot this evening, so we're happy to take Over 3.5 Goals at an odds-against price.