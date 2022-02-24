Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

Football Bet of the Day: Defensive nightmares in Norway

Ante Postecoglou Celtic manager
Ante Postecoglou knows there's only one way Celtic can play today

Tobias Gourlay's sniffing goals as Celtic head to Bodo Glimt in the Conference League

"Across all competitions, the Bhoys have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in all of their last five matches"

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Bodo Glimt v Celtic @ 2.206/5

Bodo Glimt v Celtic
Thursday 17:45 (Live on BT Sport ESPN)

In Italy yesterday, only one defence was ruffled. Brescia beat Ascoli 2-0 and took down our BTTS bet in the process.

We've come north to Norway today for a Europa Conference League game. Celtic have a two-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg of their tie with Bodo Glimt and we expect them to get rich or die tryin'.

The first leg finished 1-3 in Scotland. That was Bodo's 13th Conference League game of the season. Eight have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and 5/9 have hit the heights of Over 3.5 Goals.

Celtic have been free and easy with the goals too recently. Across all competitions, the Bhoys have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in all of their last five matches. The first leg with Bodo was their first Conference League game, but they will have to play on the front foot this evening, so we're happy to take Over 3.5 Goals at an odds-against price.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 22pts
Returned: 20.88pts
P/L: -1.12pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Bodo Glimt v Celtic @ 2.206/5

UEFA Europa Conference League: Bodo Glimt v Celtic (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 24 February, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day