Football Bet of the Day: Goals to fly in for the Swallows

Brescia v Ascoli

Wednesday 17:30

In Turkey yesterday, Basaksehir and Konyaspor came good for us. The visitors took a first-half lead but eventually succumbed 2-1 to deliver on our BTTS bet.

We're in Italy today for one of the five matches from Serie B. Our pick is eighth-placed Ascoli's trip to fifth-placed Brescia - we're hoping to see both teams hit the back of the net in this one as well.

BTTS has been the right bet in 8/12 Brescia home league games this season - including all of the most recent four. Both teams have also scored in 3/3 head-to-heads between these two since the Swallows arrived in Serie B in 2020.

Ascoli have been strong on their travels recently, winning 5/6. The Woodpeckers have scored at least once in 11/12 this season, while only managing three clean sheets. BTTS has been the outcome in 8/12 and - at close to even money - it rates a bet today.

Back Both Teams To Score in Brescia v Ascoli @ 2.021/1