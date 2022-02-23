Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Goals to fly in for the Swallows

Tobias Gourlay is chasing success in Italy today

The Swallows meet the Woodpeckers in Serie B today and Tobias Gourlay expects defences to be ruffled

"BTTS has been the right bet in 8/12 Brescia home league games"

Back Both Teams To Score in Brescia v Ascoli @ 2.021/1

Brescia v Ascoli
Wednesday 17:30

In Turkey yesterday, Basaksehir and Konyaspor came good for us. The visitors took a first-half lead but eventually succumbed 2-1 to deliver on our BTTS bet.

We're in Italy today for one of the five matches from Serie B. Our pick is eighth-placed Ascoli's trip to fifth-placed Brescia - we're hoping to see both teams hit the back of the net in this one as well.

BTTS has been the right bet in 8/12 Brescia home league games this season - including all of the most recent four. Both teams have also scored in 3/3 head-to-heads between these two since the Swallows arrived in Serie B in 2020.

Ascoli have been strong on their travels recently, winning 5/6. The Woodpeckers have scored at least once in 11/12 this season, while only managing three clean sheets. BTTS has been the outcome in 8/12 and - at close to even money - it rates a bet today.

Back Both Teams To Score in Brescia v Ascoli @ 2.021/1

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 21pts
Returned: 20.88pts
P/L: -0.12pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Brescia v Ascoli @ 2.021/1

Italian Serie B: Brescia v Ascoli (Both teams to Score?)

