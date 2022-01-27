Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Estoril

Estoril Praia v Arouca

Thursday 20:15

In France last night, St Etienne snapped out of their slump to beat Angers 1-0 and take down our bet.

We've come south to Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between Estoril Praia and Arouca. We like the price on both teams to score.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of Estoril's last five league home games. In fact, in four of those five matches, both teams scored at least twice. The Canaries are playing open games at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota and we reckon even struggling Arouca have a chance of nicking a goal or two today.

Seventeeth-placed Arouca are winless on the road this term (W0-D4-L5), but they have scored in six of the last seven. BTTS was also the right bet in 6/7 and it's our bet on this one too.