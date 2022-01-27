To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

Dimitar VAR-Batov

Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment in Estoril

Portugal football fans
The Portuguese Primeira Liga spotlight is on Estoril tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping for goals as Estoril host Arouca in the Primeira Liga tonight

"Arouca are winless on the road this term, but they have scored in six of the last seven"

Back Both Teams To Score in Estoril Praia v Arouca @ 2.0421/20

Estoril Praia v Arouca
Thursday 20:15

In France last night, St Etienne snapped out of their slump to beat Angers 1-0 and take down our bet.

We've come south to Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between Estoril Praia and Arouca. We like the price on both teams to score.

BTTS has been the right bet in all of Estoril's last five league home games. In fact, in four of those five matches, both teams scored at least twice. The Canaries are playing open games at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota and we reckon even struggling Arouca have a chance of nicking a goal or two today.

Seventeeth-placed Arouca are winless on the road this term (W0-D4-L5), but they have scored in six of the last seven. BTTS was also the right bet in 6/7 and it's our bet on this one too.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 10pts
Returned: 9.74pts
P/L: -0.26pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Estoril Praia v Arouca @ 2.0421/20

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Estoril Praia v Arouca (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Thursday 27 January, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day