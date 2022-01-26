Football Bet of the Day: St Etienne slump to continue

Angers v St Etienne

Wednesday 18:00

In Belgium yesterday, plucky Sint Truiden held Antwerp to a 1-1 draw that took down our handicap bet on the hosts.

We've crossed the border under cover of night and come to France for this evening's Ligue 1 match between 12th-placed Angers and rock-bottom St Etienne.

Pascal Dupraz only took charge of St Etienne recently, but has lost his first three league games in charge. Home and away, the losing streak for the Greens now stands at seven. On the road this term, they are W1-D2-L7, worsening to W0-D1-L7 at teams who are outside the current bottom six.

Gerald Baticle's Angers are W5-D1-L4 at Stade Raymond Kopa this season. The Black & Whites have won 3/3 hosting teams now alongside St Etienne in the bottom six and we'll take the odds-against price on them making it 4/4 this evening.