Football Bet of the Day: Defences all at sea in Kalamaria

Greece football fans
Greece is one of the few places to be today

Tobias Gourlay's found a juicy prospect in Greece's Super League 2 this afternoon

"Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 4/6 games in Kalamaria"

Back Both Teams To Score in Apollon Kalamaria FC v Ethnikos Olympiakos Volos @ 2.0621/20

Apollon Kalamaria FC v Ethnikos Olympiakos Volos
Wednesday 13:00

In Scotland last night, Albion Rovers upset the odds - and us - with a 1-0 win over 10-man Stirling.

It's a quiet day for world football and we're dipping into a lunchtime game from Greece's Super League 2. Apollon Kalamaria are 11th in 17-team Group A. Olympiakos Volos are 15th. We like the better-than-evens price on both teams to find the back of the net.

The Red & Blacks of Kalamaria have drawn five of their last six home games. Four of those matches finished 1-1, so backing both teams to score was the right thing to do in 4/6.

The Red & Whites of Volos have hit the target on 3/4 road trips since the end of January. BTTS was the right bet in 3/4 and it's the one we're making on today's clash at Kalamaria Stadium.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 35pts
Returned: 29.10pts
P/L: -5.90pts

Recommended bets

