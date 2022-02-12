Football Bet of the Day: Benfica to be breached

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Benfica v Santa Clara (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Saturday 12 February, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's backing plucky Santa Clara to find a way through their illustrious hosts in Portugal tonight
"Benfica have conceded in eight of their last nine home league games"
Benfica v Santa Clara
Saturday 18:00
In Spain last night, Sevilla didn't slip as we hoped. They became the first team to stop Francisco's Elche scoring on the road and our bet went down.
We've crossed the border into Portugal today to catch the Primeira Liga game between third-placed Benfica and 10th-placed Santa Clara. The hosts are big favourites, of course, but we're not sure they'll have everything their own way.
Benfica are W6-D1-L3 at the Estadio da Luz this season. Most importantly for us, the Eagles have conceded in eight of their last nine league games there. BTTS - which is available at an odds-against price today - has been the right bet in 7/9.
Santa Clara are only W1-D3-L6 on the road this season, though that firms to W1-D3-L4 if you discount two very early defeats. And in all of those most recent eight games, the team from the Azores have scored at least once. Both teams have found the back of the net in 7/8. We fancy the visitors have got half a chance of delivering again today, so we're taking the juicy price on BTTS.
Staked: 19pts
Returned: 16.40pts
P/L: -2.60pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Saturday 12 February, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today