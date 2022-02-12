Football Bet of the Day: Benfica to be breached

Benfica v Santa Clara

Saturday 18:00

In Spain last night, Sevilla didn't slip as we hoped. They became the first team to stop Francisco's Elche scoring on the road and our bet went down.

We've crossed the border into Portugal today to catch the Primeira Liga game between third-placed Benfica and 10th-placed Santa Clara. The hosts are big favourites, of course, but we're not sure they'll have everything their own way.

Benfica are W6-D1-L3 at the Estadio da Luz this season. Most importantly for us, the Eagles have conceded in eight of their last nine league games there. BTTS - which is available at an odds-against price today - has been the right bet in 7/9.

Santa Clara are only W1-D3-L6 on the road this season, though that firms to W1-D3-L4 if you discount two very early defeats. And in all of those most recent eight games, the team from the Azores have scored at least once. Both teams have found the back of the net in 7/8. We fancy the visitors have got half a chance of delivering again today, so we're taking the juicy price on BTTS.