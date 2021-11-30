Football Bet of the Day: Fiorentina to use their firepower

Italian Serie A: Fiorentina v Sampdoria (Match Odds)Show Hide
Tuesday 30 November, 5.30pm
|Fiorentina
|Sampdoria
|The Draw
Tobias Gourlay fancies Fiorentina to outgun Sampdoria in Florence tonight
"Fiorentina have struck ten times in winning their most recent three home games"
Back Fiorentina/Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.66
Fiorentina v Sampdoria
Tuesday 17:30 (Live on BT Sport 2)
In Turkey yesterday, it was Fenerbahce who failed in the end. Goztepe ground out a 1-1 draw that sank our win bet.
We're in Italy today for one of this evening's four Serie A games. Sixth-placed Fiorentina host 15th-placed Sampdoria and there should be some excitement at the Artemio Franchi.
La Viola are W4-D0-L2 on home turf this season, with the losses coming against third-placed Inter and top-of-the-table Napoli. The hosts have struck ten times in winning all of the most recent three. All six matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Sampdoria have climbed away from the relegation zone recently, but they are still just W2-D1-L3 on the road this term, despite having visited only one team now in the top half of the table. They conceded three times in all three defeats, with 4/6 games producing Over 2.5 Goals.
The head-to-head record is also worth noting here: both teams have scored in all 10 Serie A meetings from the last five seasons, with Over 2.5 Goals being the right bet in 8/10 (including 4/5 in Florence.)
With La Viola looking capable of overpowering their visitors - plus the strong trends on this ground for at least three match goals - we'll combine Fiorentina to win and Over 2.5 Goals in a single punt.
