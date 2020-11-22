Football Bet of the Day: Twente to test PSV

FC Twente v PSV

Sunday 15:45

In Scotland yesterday, Hibernian matched their recent home result against Rangers with another 2-2 draw with Celtic. It could have been so much more for the hosts, who were 2-0 up with less than quarter of an hour to go. But Celtic's comeback helped land our BTTS bet and, if we find another winner today, we'll sign off on a decent weekly profit.

Going back to 2015, both teams have scored in nine of FC Twente's 10 Eredivisie meetings with PSV and we fancy the pair to deliver on that trend when they meet at De Grolsch Veste today.

Both teams have also scored in each of fifth-placed Twente's most recent three home games this season, with the hosts themselves scoring nine times across those matches. In five league games there this season, only bottom-of-the-table Fortuna Sittard have failed to score.

Third-placed PSV should have no such problem this afternoon. The odds-on favourites have scored at least once on 12/13 road trips, only failing to do so on a visit to champions Ajax. PSV have been less impressive at the end of the pitch, managing just three clean sheets across those 13 games. We fancy free-scoring Twente to grab at least a goal today and help us land a BTTS bet to finish the week on a high.