Football Bet of the Day: Hibs can hurt Celtic

Hibernian v Celtic

Saturday 15:00

In Poland yesterday, Gornik Zabrze dug deep... and fell into the hole. They lost 1-2 at home to Piast Gliwice and took our bet down with them. We're popping back up in Scotland, where Hibernian look capable of making a game of it against Celtic this afternoon.

Fourth-placed Hibs have already drawn 2-2 with league leaders Rangers at Easter Road and we fancy they can land a BTTS bet for us this afternoon. Both teams have netted in 3/5 league games there this term and in 9/14 since Jack Ross took charge midway through last season.

Celtic are a solid W5-D2-L0 on the road this season, having scored 16 times in the most recent five of those games. The Bhoys have been slightly less impressive at the other end of the pitch, conceding on three of their most recent four road trips and on 12/19 over a longer period under Neil Lennon. They look all set to score at Easter Road today, but we also fancy them to concede and help us land a BTTS bet.