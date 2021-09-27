Football Bet of the Day: No one can stop Nizhny Novgorod

FC Olimpiyets NN v CSKA Moscow

Monday 15:00

In Norway yesterday, Bodo Glimt got the job done, just not in the style Kev hoped for. The hosts won 1-0, but our man finishes his two-week shift in profit. We're looking to emulate Kev over the next fortnight, starting in Russia.

Two noughties heroes of Russian football go toe to toe as managers this afternoon when Aleksandr Kerzhakov's Nizhny Novgorod entertain Aleksei Berezutski's CSKA Moscow. We reckon both sides can draw blood.

The hosts were promoted to the Russian Premier League for this season. Since they won 1-0 on the opening day, seven straight games - home and away - have seen both teams score. At Nizhny Novgorod Stadium they've lost the last three 1-2, 1-2 and 2-3.

It stands to reason that CSKA are odds-on favourites, but we're not sure they can completely shut out the home side. Going back into last season, CSKA have conceded on all of their last 12 road trips. We're backing Nizhny to nick one today and help us land a BTTS bet.