Football Bet of the Day: No one can stop Nizhny Novgorod

Russian Premier League: FC Olimpiyets NN v CSKA Moscow (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Monday 27 September, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Russia is the place to be this Monday afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
"At Nizhny Novgorod Stadium the hosts have lost the last three 1-2, 1-2 and 2-3"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0421/20 in FC Olimpiyets NN v CSKA Moscow
FC Olimpiyets NN v CSKA Moscow
Monday 15:00
In Norway yesterday, Bodo Glimt got the job done, just not in the style Kev hoped for. The hosts won 1-0, but our man finishes his two-week shift in profit. We're looking to emulate Kev over the next fortnight, starting in Russia.
Two noughties heroes of Russian football go toe to toe as managers this afternoon when Aleksandr Kerzhakov's Nizhny Novgorod entertain Aleksei Berezutski's CSKA Moscow. We reckon both sides can draw blood.
The hosts were promoted to the Russian Premier League for this season. Since they won 1-0 on the opening day, seven straight games - home and away - have seen both teams score. At Nizhny Novgorod Stadium they've lost the last three 1-2, 1-2 and 2-3.
It stands to reason that CSKA are odds-on favourites, but we're not sure they can completely shut out the home side. Going back into last season, CSKA have conceded on all of their last 12 road trips. We're backing Nizhny to nick one today and help us land a BTTS bet.
Staked: 127pts
Returned: 126.71pts
P/L: -0.29pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Monday 27 September, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today