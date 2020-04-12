Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem in Minsk

FC Minsk v BATE Borisov

Sunday 13:00

We made a very small profit on yesterday's action as Gorodeya beat Dinamo Minsk 1-0 in Belarus then Juventus Managua beat Real Madriz 2-0 in Nicaragua. Speaking of small profits, another win today and that's exactly what we'll finish this week with.

We end back in Belarus, where one of this afternoon's Premier League games brings BATE Borisov to FC Minsk. Last season, the hosts won this fixture 3-2 and we're backing Over 2.5 Goals to land again at an odds-against price.

FC Minsk's first - and so far only - home game this season also finished 3-2 as they won the city derby with Dinamo Minsk. Going back to May last year, 8/12 Premier League matches at FC Minsk Stadium have now produced Over 2.5 Goals.

BATE Borisov have lost both of their first two away games of the new campaign: 1-3 and then 1-2. Since Aleksey Baga took charge in June 2018, no fewer than 18 of their 26 away matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. On both sides of the form book then, there are reasons to think [2.12] is a good price at which to back another high scorer this afternoon.