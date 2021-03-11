Football Bet of the Day: Carnage in Covilha

Portuguese Segunda Liga: Covilha v Penafiel (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 3.00pm
After finding success in Spain last night, Tobias Gourlay's hoping to prosper in Portugal this afternoon
"The hosts have delivered BTTS in 6/9 since Nuno Capucho took charge early in the current campaign"
Covilha v Penafiel
Thursday 15:00
In Spain last night, Athletic took an early lead at Atletico but the hosts scored either side of half-time to win 2-1 and go six points clear at the top of La Liga. Our BTTS bet landed and we're bouncing back into Portugal today.
In the second-tier Segunda Liga, 12th-placed Sporting Covilha entertain 10th-placed Penafiel and we fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet this afternoon.
Home and away, both teams have scored in 4/5 Covilha league games. At the Jose Santos Pinto, the hosts have delivered BTTS in 6/9 since Nuno Capucho took charge early in the current campaign. They've scored against everyone except a couple of top-four sides, while notching just a couple of clean sheets themselves.
BTTS has been the right bet in 7/9 Penafiel away games this term. The Red & Blacks, who are outsiders for this one, have scored in the same fraction, while managing a single clean sheet. Recent form on both sides says BTTS is the bet and it's the one we're making today at a plump price.
Staked: 34pts
Returned: 38.66pts
P/L: +4.66pts
