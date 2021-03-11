Football Bet of the Day: Carnage in Covilha

Covilha v Penafiel

Thursday 15:00

In Spain last night, Athletic took an early lead at Atletico but the hosts scored either side of half-time to win 2-1 and go six points clear at the top of La Liga. Our BTTS bet landed and we're bouncing back into Portugal today.

In the second-tier Segunda Liga, 12th-placed Sporting Covilha entertain 10th-placed Penafiel and we fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet this afternoon.

Home and away, both teams have scored in 4/5 Covilha league games. At the Jose Santos Pinto, the hosts have delivered BTTS in 6/9 since Nuno Capucho took charge early in the current campaign. They've scored against everyone except a couple of top-four sides, while notching just a couple of clean sheets themselves.

BTTS has been the right bet in 7/9 Penafiel away games this term. The Red & Blacks, who are outsiders for this one, have scored in the same fraction, while managing a single clean sheet. Recent form on both sides says BTTS is the bet and it's the one we're making today at a plump price.