Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem at the Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Wednesday 18:00

In Portugal last night, Braga earned bragging rights with a 3-0 shutout of Guimaraes that leaves us empty handed.

We're sneaking out of the country and across the border into Spain for this evening's La Liga match between top-of-the-table Atletico Madrid and eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Diego Simeone's men will go six points clear with a win, but their trademark strong defence has wobbled recently and we like the big price on both teams to score.

Atletico have taken just two points from their last three Liga home games. They've conceded at least once in each of their last four at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Athletic have managed just one clean sheet in 12 away games this term, so we're confident the leaders will find a way through. At the other end, the Basques have scored on each of their most recent eight away days, including trips to the Bernabeu and Camp Nou. At an odds-against price we'll take both teams to score this evening.