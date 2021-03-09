To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Both teams to score in Braga

Portugal football fans
Braga could go second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga tonight

Braga are favourites to win a top-six battle in Portugal tonight, but Tobias Gourlay's not sure they'll manage a clean sheet

"Guimaraes have scored on 8/9 road trips under Joao Henriques"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.021/1 in Braga v Guimaraes

Braga v Guimaraes
Tuesday 21:45

In Spain last night, Real Betis didn't make it easy for themselves or us. They were 0-2 to Alaves at the break before roaring back in the second half and eventually finding an 88th-minute winner. It means a positive if nerve-wracking start to the week for this column.

We've crossed the border into Portugal today for the Primeira Liga match between Braga and Guimaraes. Both teams have scored in 4/5 league meetings of these two in Braga and we like the price on BTTS tonight.

Third-placed Braga are W8-D1-L1 on home turf this season and odds-on favourites to win and leapfrog Porto into second. The major concern for coach Carlos Carvalhal must be his side's backline. After looking solid at the Municipal Stadium early in the season, they've conceded five times across their last three home appearances.

Sixth-placed Guimaraes have scored on 8/9 road trips under Joao Henriques. Last time out they went to another top-six outfit, Pacos Ferreira, and lost 1-2. A similar scoreline wouldn't be a surprise tonight and at even money we'll back the visitors to locate the back of the net and help land a BTTS bet.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 32pts
Returned: 36.38pts
P/L: +4.38pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.021/1

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Braga v Guimaraes (Both teams to Score?)

