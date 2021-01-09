To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: The kids will be alright

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney and his Derby squad haven't travelled to Chorley's Victory Park

Non-league Chorley are actually favourites to beat Derby County, after a COVID-19 outbreak deprived the Rams of the first-team squad, but Kev's backing the visitors to pick up a result.

"Chorley are favourites to beat Derby's youngsters after dumping out Wigan and Peterborough, but they are still a mid-table side in National League North, and can they deal with the pressure and expectation?"

Lay Chorley at 1.9620/21

Weakened Rams can still progress

Chorley v Derby
Saturday 09 January, 12:15
Live on BT Sport 1

I've always liked Roy Hodgson, but the Crystal Palace boss did us few favours last night as he selected a weakened team in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves. That saw our BTTS bet go down in flames, and this is turning into a frustrating week.

We now turn our attention to what is now a rather bizarre FA Cup tie between National League North side Chorley and Championship outfit Derby County. A COVID-19 outbreak in the Rams' camp means that they'll be forced to field what is effectively a youth side, and even manager Wayne Rooney will be absent.

Chorley deserve respect, having come from behind to dump out league sides Wigan and Peterborough so far. It's a cup run which Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio freely admits has saved the club from financial ruin, and there is a great opportunity to progress to the last 32.

The market is certainly backing Chorley, with the COVID-19 announcement having seen their price to win in the Match Odds market plunge to 1.9620/21. However, I think we can attack that price. Yes, Derby's side will be inexperienced, and this will be a big psychological test. However, as Vermiglio himself has pointed out, they will be fitter, as they train on a full-time basis.

There's also a mental aspect. Chorley have played the role of underdogs, and now many people will see them as favourites, and this will feel like a golden chance that they daren't let slip away. That applies a pressure they wouldn't have anticipated. It's also worth remembering that Chorley are a mid-table side in National League North, with just two wins collected from five home matches.

I feel like the market has over-reacted a touch here, so I'll lay Chorley at 1.9620/21.

2021 P/L

Points Staked: 5
Points Returned: 1.96
P/L: -3.04 points

Recommended bets

Lay Chorley at 1.9620/21

