Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to close down Aberdeen

Ante Postecoglou Celtic
Celtic should get the job done for Ante Postecoglou today

Tobias Gourlay's spending Sunday in Scotland where Aberdeen look set to have a miserable time at Celtic Park

"Celtic are W4-D2-L0 on home turf this season, conceding just once across all six games"

Back Celtic Win To Nil @ 2.206/5 v Aberdeen

Celtic v Aberdeen
Sunday 15:00

In Italy yesterday, Juventus joined rock-bottom Salernitana as the only team to fail to score at home to Atalanta this season. The visitors claimed a 1-0 win that left us short of our goals target.

1-0 wins are a currency we're dealing in today though, as Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. We fancy the home side to make it a one-sided affair.

Celtic are W4-D2-L0 on home turf this season, conceding just once across all six games. Hosting Aberdeen in particular, the Bhoys are W7-D1-L1 for the last five seasons, with the Dons scoring only three goals across all those matches.

Stephen Glass's Aberdeen have been struggling on the road this term. They haven't won away from home since an opening success against bottom-half Livingston (W0-D2-L4). Home and away, they've lost their last two league matches without troubling the scorers. At an odds-against price we'll back the Dons to complete an unwanted hat trick this afternoon.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 161pts
Returned: 159pts
P/L: -2pts

Recommended bets

Back Celtic Win To Nil @ 2.206/5

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Aberdeen (Celtic Win to Nil)

Sunday 28 November, 3.00pm

