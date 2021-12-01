Football Bet of the Day: Blowout in Bologna

Bologna v Roma

Wednesday 17:30 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Italy last night, Fiorentina came from 0-1 down to beat Sampdoria 3-1 and land our Fiorentina/Over 2.5 Goals double.

We're staying in Italy today as there are four more Serie A matches. Our pick comes from fifth-placed Roma's trip to ninth-placed Bologna. Four of the last five head-to-heads have delivered at least three match goals this is a TV game that can light up screens.

Bologna are W4-D2-L1 at the Renato Dall'Ara this term. The Rossoblu have scored at least twice in 5/7. Today they're up against a Roma defence that has managed a couple of clean sheets on the road at teams now in the bottom three, but has otherwise conceded 11 times across five away games.

At the other end, Jose Mourinho's visitors have scored at least twice in 6/7 road assignments and will also fancy their chances of picking ways through the opposition defence. Five of those seven games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and 4/7 reached Over 3.5 Goals. We're dipping into the Goal Lines market to back Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals, which pays out in full if there are at least four goals and is half a winner if there are three.