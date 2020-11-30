Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Betis

Betis v Eibar

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Germany yesterday, Andrej Kramaric made it to the start line and lasted right through to the 94th minute of Hoffenheim's match with Mainz but, for the first time in a club game this season, the Croatian failed to find the back of the net. The game finished 1-1 and Kev's gone for a week-long lie down. He'll be back but, in the meantime, we're headed to Spain.

The Monday-night game in La Liga brings 16th-placed Eibar (W2-D4-L4) to 12th-placed Betis (W4-D0-L6). Last season, these two shared a pair of 1-1 draws and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet again this evening.

So far this season Betis have conceded more goals (21) than anyone else in Spain's top flight. Manuel Pellegrini's men have conceded seven times across their last three home matches and, having also conceded nine times on two road trips since their last home league appearance, they look vulnerable at the back.

Despite their lowly position, Eibar have gone W2-D1-L0 through their last three road trips. They've scored in 4/4 away games since the start of term and, having earned 1-1 draws in this fixture in each of the last two seasons, we fancy the Gunsmiths can blow a hole in Betis today and do their bit to land a BTTS bet.