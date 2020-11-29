To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Post Free Bet Drop
Racing Post Free Bet Drop

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Andrej the giant to make his mark

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric
Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric

After a week of three winners and three losers, Kev hopes to tip the balance with an odds-against success in Germany.

"Kramaric has scored 11 goals in 10 games for club and country, and he has found the net in every single match he's played for Hoffenheim this term."

Back Andrej Kramaric to score at 2.35/4

Croatian sensation to strike

Mainz v Hoffenheim
Sunday 29 November, 17:00
Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Real Madrid last night did go wrong in their 2-1 home defeat to Alaves. Nacho conceded a ridiculously harsh penalty after five minutes, Eden Hazard went off injured after 25, Thibault Courtois kicked the ball straight to Newcastle legend Joselu for the second Alaves goal, and we were left to watch in horror.

We can still turn a profit this week, but we need a winner today to make sure. We'll head to Germany, because Hoffenheim are making the trip to face Mainz, and I think one of the Bundesliga's best forwards will strike again.

Andrej Kramaric has made a remarkable start to the season, after an incredible finish to the previous campaign. On the final day of last season, the Croatian scored all four goals in a 4-0 win at Borussia Dortmund, and in this campaign he has scored 11 goals in 10 matches for club and country. He netted a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Köln, a brace in a 4-1 victory against Bayern Munich, and he has scored in every single appearance he has made at club level this term.

The concern about Kramaric is always fitness, but despite having time off to recover from COVID-19, he is in tip-top shape according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. Hoffenheim certainly need him this evening - they haven't won in the league since that eye-catching win over the European champions.

Mainz finally picked up their first league win of the season last weekend, but they are still suspect defensively. Jan-Moritz Lichte's side hasn't managed a single clean sheet, and they have leaked 21 goals in just eight games. It won't surprise you to learn that seven of those eight games have featured four goals or more.

Kramaric can be backed at 2.35/4 to score, and if something untoward happens between now and kick-off (he is notorious for muscle strains), the back-up bet is to go for Over 3.5 Goals at 2.0811/10, a wager that has landed in seven of Hoffenheim's last 11 Bundesliga outings.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 171
Points Returned: 155.35
P/L: -15.65 points

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Andrej Kramaric to score at 2.35/4
Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.0811/10

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Football Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles