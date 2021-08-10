Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Brazil

Avai v Guarani

Tuesday 23:00

In Sweden yesterday, GAIS raced out of the blocks and went 2-0 up on Vasalunds within 20 minutes. But then the goals dried up and we were left one short of our target.

We're in Brazil today for one of tonight's two games from Serie B. Fifth-placed Avai are hosting seventh-placed Guarani and we like the price on both teams finding the back of the net.

Avai are W4-D3-L1 on home turf this season. Going back into last season, they've scored in 11 straight home games and will start this one as favourites. However, they've notched only three clean sheets in 13 appearances at Ressacada under Claudinei Oliveira. BTTS has been the right bet in 9/13.

Guarani are W3-D3-L1 on the road this term. Those seven matches have produced 26 goals as no one in Serie B has scored more away goals than Guarani (15). Last time out, they lost 1-4 at ninth-placed Vasco da Gama. We fancy the visitors can score and concede once more to land a BTTS bet at slightly better than even money.