Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz

Friday 20:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

It was an unusually quiet night in Ibiza just gone. The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Tenerife to leave us well short on our BTTS bet.

Our Spanish odyssey continues in the Basque Country today as eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao welcome 18th-placed Cadiz for the Friday-night game from La Liga. We like the big price on BTTS landing in this one.

BTTS has been the right bet in 11 of Cadiz's last 14 La Liga road trips. This season, it's landed in 4/5. Today's outsiders have found the back of the net themselves in 13/14 and we reckon they've got half a chance of notching tonight.

Athletic are W3-D1-L1 at San Mames this season but their defence is leaky. Since Marcelino took charge midway through last term, the Basques have conceded at least once in 13/16 league home games. They're heavy favourites for this one, but we'll take the nice price on BTTS.