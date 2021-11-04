Football Bet of the Day: Everyone to score in Ibiza

Ibiza Eivissa v Tenerife

Thursday 20:15 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Spain yesterday, we notched another quick win. Amorebieta and Valladolid were one apiece after just 20 minutes, with the home side eventually running out 4-1 winners.

We're leaving the Spanish mainland today and jumping across to the Balearics for Ibiza Eivissa's Segunda Division match with fellow islanders Tenerife.

Promoted Ibiza are a robust W2-D3-L1 at Can Misses this season. The hosts have scored in 5/6 while conceding in 5/6. Both teams have found the back of the net in 4/6.

Fourth-placed Tenerife are W4-D1-L2 on their travels this term. Luis Miguel Ramis's men have scored themselves in 6/7, while still leaking in 5/7. BTTS has been the right bet on all of their most recent four away days and it's our bet on this one too.