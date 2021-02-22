Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turkey

Turkish Super League: Ankaragucu v Rizespor (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Monday 22 February, 4.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's getting excited about Rizespor's trip to Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super League
"Earlier this season, Ankaragucu went to Rizespor and lost 3-5"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9210/11 in Ankaragucu v Rizespor
Monday 16:00
Monday 16:00
In Germany yesterday, Hoffenheim took offence at Kev's suggestion they might be troubled by Werder Bremen. Hoff won 4-0 but our man still finishes the week in profit.
Our shift begins in Turkey. Earlier this season, Ankaragucu went to Rizespor and lost 3-5. Today the pair meet in Ankara, where their two league meetings since they both returned to the top flight have finished 2-1 and 2-2. We fancy both teams to score again this afternoon.
This season, Ankaragucu are rock bottom of the 21-team Super League. However, since Mustafa Dalci took charge, they have scored in 6/8 home games, with only a pair of top-four teams shutting them out. At the other end, they have conceded in 6/8.
Rizespor are 15th and have only won once in 12 attempts on the road this term. However, they've scored at least once on eight of their last 10 road trips - only Besiktas (2nd) and Fenerbahce (3rd) have stopped them. At the other end, the Sparrowhawks conceded in all 10 of those games, so 8/10 have delivered BTTS. At close to even money, we're taking BTTS to land again in this one.
Staked: 24pts
Returned: 26.64pts
P/L: +2.64pts
Monday 22 February, 4.00pm
