Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turkey

Ankaragucu v Rizespor

Monday 16:00

In Germany yesterday, Hoffenheim took offence at Kev's suggestion they might be troubled by Werder Bremen. Hoff won 4-0 but our man still finishes the week in profit.

Our shift begins in Turkey. Earlier this season, Ankaragucu went to Rizespor and lost 3-5. Today the pair meet in Ankara, where their two league meetings since they both returned to the top flight have finished 2-1 and 2-2. We fancy both teams to score again this afternoon.

This season, Ankaragucu are rock bottom of the 21-team Super League. However, since Mustafa Dalci took charge, they have scored in 6/8 home games, with only a pair of top-four teams shutting them out. At the other end, they have conceded in 6/8.

Rizespor are 15th and have only won once in 12 attempts on the road this term. However, they've scored at least once on eight of their last 10 road trips - only Besiktas (2nd) and Fenerbahce (3rd) have stopped them. At the other end, the Sparrowhawks conceded in all 10 of those games, so 8/10 have delivered BTTS. At close to even money, we're taking BTTS to land again in this one.