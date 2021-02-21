Football Bet of the Day: Hoff to be hassled again

Depleted hosts to fall short

Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen

Sunday 21 February, 17:00

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

We moved decisively into the black last night, as AZ's 4-1 win at VVV landed our Over 3.5 Goals bet with room to spare, and secured our fourth winner of the week.

We wrap up the week in southern Germany, because Hoffenheim are in action against Werder Bremen, and there are reasons to suggest that the visitors will pick up at least a point.

Werder have improved from the side that barely avoided relegation last term, and while financial restrictions mean they won't be pulling up trees any time soon, they should avoid the drop with a lot more to spare this term. Coach Florian Kohfeldt - heavily linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach - continues to justify the faith shown in him by sporting director Frank Baumann.

Werder have lost just two of their last eight Bundesliga matches, and on their travels they have lost just three times all season. They have avoided defeat in games at Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt, and have only conceded multiple goals in two road matches.

Hoffenheim have found it really hard to find any rhythm or consistency this term because of a crippling injury list, and there are doubts about first-year coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Rumours are circulating that some players think he is too nice to be a boss at this level, and that he doesn't offer enough astute tactical instruction. The team's fragility was on show on Thursday, as Hoffenheim blew 2-0 and 3-1 leads in a 3-3 draw against Norwegian side Molde in the Europa League.

Hoffenheim have won just two of their last ten competitive matches, they aren't completely safe from relegation, and they have a host of key defenders missing because of injury, illness and suspension. You can back Werder/Draw on the Double Chance market at 1.758/11, and even at odds-on that's a great bet.