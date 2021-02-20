Football Bet of the Day: Dutch delight on the cards

Get set for Saturday spectacular

VVV v AZ

Saturday 20 February, 19:00

It was a rollercoaster ride in Seville last night, as we saw the cards battle swing this way and that, before Betis midfielder William Carvalho got himself sent off with just seconds remaining of his side's 1-0 win over Getafe. We were stymied at the very last, but we remain in profit for the week.

We'll head to the Netherlands now, because there's an exciting clash in store in the Eredivisie between VVV Venlo and AZ.

AZ have bounced back from the controversial loss of talented coach Arne Slot, who was sacked for not-so-secretly talking to Feyenoord about their upcoming coaching vacancy. They have climbed to third under his replacement Pascal Jansen, and a run of five wins in seven top-flight games has taken them to within four points of second-placed PSV.

AZ's games tend to be pretty lively. Both teams have scored in 16 of their 22 league games this term, and 17 have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. Their opponents VVV are no strangers to excitement either - BTTS has landed in 17 of their 21 league matches, and Over 2.5 Goals has also come up trumps 17 times.

VVV have found a bit of form, winning two of their last three home matches, and I think they can contribute to a very lively encounter. Over 3.5 Goals is priced at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook, and I think that's an attractive bet. It landed in the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw, and it has paid out in VVV's last three league matches, and 11 of their 21 top-flight outings overall.

