To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Same Game Multi Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Dutch delight on the cards

AZ coach Pascal Jansen
Pascal Jansen's AZ are fun to watch

After an agonising near-miss last night in Spain, Kev's taking us to the Netherlands for some thrills and spills.

"VVV have seen more than half of their Eredivisie matches feature four goals or more, including the reverse fixture against AZ."

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook

Get set for Saturday spectacular

VVV v AZ
Saturday 20 February, 19:00

It was a rollercoaster ride in Seville last night, as we saw the cards battle swing this way and that, before Betis midfielder William Carvalho got himself sent off with just seconds remaining of his side's 1-0 win over Getafe. We were stymied at the very last, but we remain in profit for the week.

We'll head to the Netherlands now, because there's an exciting clash in store in the Eredivisie between VVV Venlo and AZ.

AZ have bounced back from the controversial loss of talented coach Arne Slot, who was sacked for not-so-secretly talking to Feyenoord about their upcoming coaching vacancy. They have climbed to third under his replacement Pascal Jansen, and a run of five wins in seven top-flight games has taken them to within four points of second-placed PSV.

AZ's games tend to be pretty lively. Both teams have scored in 16 of their 22 league games this term, and 17 have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. Their opponents VVV are no strangers to excitement either - BTTS has landed in 17 of their 21 league matches, and Over 2.5 Goals has also come up trumps 17 times.

VVV have found a bit of form, winning two of their last three home matches, and I think they can contribute to a very lively encounter. Over 3.5 Goals is priced at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook, and I think that's an attractive bet. It landed in the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw, and it has paid out in VVV's last three league matches, and 11 of their 21 top-flight outings overall.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 26
Points Returned: 18.48
P/L: -7.52 points

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Football Tips

Read past articles