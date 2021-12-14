To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Lots happening at Lotto Park

Belgium football fans
All eyes are on Lotto Park in Belgium tonight

Tobias Gourlay's in Belgium to catch Anderlecht's Jupiler Pro League game with Sint Truiden

"Anderlecht have conceded at least once in 15/16 Jupiler Pro League home games"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Anderlecht vs Sint Truiden

Anderlecht v Sint Truiden
Tuesday 20:00

In Italy last night, a couple of Englishman out Roma on course for the quick win we wanted. Tammy Abraham helped Chris Smalling to a 6th-minute opener that paved the way to a 2-0 win for the hosts.

We're in Belgium today, hoping both hosts and visitors can find the net at Lotto Park.

For an old centre-half, Vincent Kompany doesn't seem to set much store by the defensive arts. His Anderlecht team have conceded at least once in 15 of their last 16 Jupiler Pro League home games. Currently fifth in the table, they have scored themselves in 15 straight. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/15.

So it's a surprise to see it trading around even money for this game. Bernd Hollerbach's Sint Truiden are not the most fearsome opposition to visit Anderlecht this season, but they have won 4/6 on the road recently. The Canaries have also scored in 6/7 and should fancy their chances at Lotto Park tonight. We certainly do - and are backing BTTS at a nice pick-em price.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 170pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -6.20pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1

Belgian First Division A: Anderlecht v Sint Truiden (Both teams to Score?)

Tuesday 14 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

