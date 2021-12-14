Football Bet of the Day: Lots happening at Lotto Park

Belgian First Division A: Anderlecht v Sint Truiden (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Tuesday 14 December, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's in Belgium to catch Anderlecht's Jupiler Pro League game with Sint Truiden
"Anderlecht have conceded at least once in 15/16 Jupiler Pro League home games"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Anderlecht vs Sint Truiden
Anderlecht v Sint Truiden
Tuesday 20:00
In Italy last night, a couple of Englishman out Roma on course for the quick win we wanted. Tammy Abraham helped Chris Smalling to a 6th-minute opener that paved the way to a 2-0 win for the hosts.
We're in Belgium today, hoping both hosts and visitors can find the net at Lotto Park.
For an old centre-half, Vincent Kompany doesn't seem to set much store by the defensive arts. His Anderlecht team have conceded at least once in 15 of their last 16 Jupiler Pro League home games. Currently fifth in the table, they have scored themselves in 15 straight. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/15.
So it's a surprise to see it trading around even money for this game. Bernd Hollerbach's Sint Truiden are not the most fearsome opposition to visit Anderlecht this season, but they have won 4/6 on the road recently. The Canaries have also scored in 6/7 and should fancy their chances at Lotto Park tonight. We certainly do - and are backing BTTS at a nice pick-em price.
Staked: 170pts
Returned: 163.80pts
P/L: -6.20pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Tuesday 14 December, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today