Football Bet of the Day: Lots happening at Lotto Park

Anderlecht v Sint Truiden

Tuesday 20:00

In Italy last night, a couple of Englishman out Roma on course for the quick win we wanted. Tammy Abraham helped Chris Smalling to a 6th-minute opener that paved the way to a 2-0 win for the hosts.

We're in Belgium today, hoping both hosts and visitors can find the net at Lotto Park.

For an old centre-half, Vincent Kompany doesn't seem to set much store by the defensive arts. His Anderlecht team have conceded at least once in 15 of their last 16 Jupiler Pro League home games. Currently fifth in the table, they have scored themselves in 15 straight. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/15.

So it's a surprise to see it trading around even money for this game. Bernd Hollerbach's Sint Truiden are not the most fearsome opposition to visit Anderlecht this season, but they have won 4/6 on the road recently. The Canaries have also scored in 6/7 and should fancy their chances at Lotto Park tonight. We certainly do - and are backing BTTS at a nice pick-em price.