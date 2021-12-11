Sunday Sports Multiple: A Real win the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Real Madrid to beat Atletico Madrid at 21/20

The struggles experienced by their traditional rivals have enabled Real Madrid to pull away at the top of La Liga and they can keep the pressure on this weekend with victory in the Madrid derby.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have an impressive ten game unbeaten run in all competitions and have registered six consecutive wins in the league, a degree of consistency that has thus far eluded their neighbours.

Defending champions Atletico have been surprisingly vulnerable at the back so far this season, and Diego Simeone has so seemed unable to turn things around. The possible absence of Luis Suarez is another blow to his misfiring side and given that Atletico haven't won this fixture in their last ten attempts, a Real victory looks a good bet.

Bet 2: Back Papa Tango Charly to win Carlisle 1:40

It's a quiet Sunday on the racing front, but there is some competitive racing on Carlisle's card including this Class 3 middle distance steeplechase.

There isn't much to choose between these handicappers, although nine-year-old Well Above Par is on a feasible mark after his course and distance success last month, while Uptown Harry could be a danger if he returns to his spring form.

But in what could be a close race, I'm siding with Papa Tango Charly from the Jonjo O'Neill stable. The most unexposed horse in the field, he made his chase debut over course and distance back in October and won well, suggesting that, with more improvement to come, he has a good chance of coping with his new mark.

Bet 3: Back Atalanta to beat Verona at 10/11

Verona grabbed a much needed win last time against lowly Venezia, but their 4-3 success was helped by a sending-off and nothing they showed in that game suggests that they are up to this task.

Atalanta continue to exceed expectations and right now are arguably the most in-form team in Italian football. Nine games unbeaten in the top flight, they have also won seven of their eight away games, with one draw.

Last week they travelled to league leaders Napoli and emerged from one of the toughest fixtures on the calendar with another victory. Sunday's opponents, for all their hard work, are not in the same class and the visitors look good for three points.

