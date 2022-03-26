Sunday Sports Multiple: A Portland win the headline in a 38/1 weekend wager

After finishing as runners-up in the MLS Cup last season, Portland Timbers have made a slow start to their 2022 campaign, but these are still early days and Sunday's game offers them a chance to get back on track.

Their visitors will be confident after a notable 1-0 win over LA Galaxy, but it's worth noting that they only had two shots on target in the whole game and conceded over 62% possession to the home side. In their other road game this season, they drew 0-0 with lowly Chicago and failed to muster even a single shot on target.

They have certainly been showing plenty of resilience, but Portland generally find ways to win at home and I'm backing them to edge this one.

Naas hosts a competitive card on Sunday including this fascinating Listed event over ten furlongs in which several have a realistic chance.

Licence has an impeccable pedigree, and some eye-catching entries, but although he won his maiden last June, it is a slight concern that he hasn't been seen since. Similar concerns apply to the Ballydoyle colt Cleveland, who hasn't raced since winning a Curragh maiden at the end of the 2020 season.

Jason The Militant is an interesting dual-purpose entry here, but in a wide-open contest, I'm siding with Patrick Sarsfield. He wasn't suited by the heavy going in the Finale Stakes last October, but these conditions should be more to his liking and this level looks more realistic than the Group contests he was entered in last year.

Melbourne Victory are fifth in the A-League with games in hand on their rivals, but their form will be a concern for Tony Popovic and they go into this game in need of a boost after failing to win any of their last four.

And although Sunday's opponents are five places below them in the table, they are in reasonable form, having taken 7 points from a possible 12 in their recent games, which suggests this game could be closer than the league table would indicate.

The home side have been struggling in front of goal of late, scoring only three times in their last three, all of which have finished in stalemate and a draw looks like the best betting option here.

