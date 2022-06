Inter Miami have strung together a four-game unbeaten run that has even had manager Phil Neville talking about playoff possibilities, but I think they will receive a reminder of how much work is still to be done this weekend.

The home side are not having a great season, due mainly to a lengthy injury list, but there is still time to turn things around and they do at least have the prolific Josef Martinez back in the starting line-up.

They will also be helped by the fact that Miami have been poor away from home. Inter have won just once on the road in six attempts and scored a grand total of three goals in the process. Their timid approach as the visiting team should help Atlanta to develop some momentum and I'm backing the home team to win this.

It's a quiet Sunday for horse racing fans, but there are some interesting summer jumps contests today, including this two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Hexham.

Five runners go to post but all have a chance of sorts, including Barney Stinson, who was runner up over course and distance last time out and Well Educated, who drops back in trip after a creditable effort over 22 furlongs last time.

But in an open race, Melburnian could be the answer. A mid-ranking stayer on the flat, her pedigree doesn't immediately suggest stamina, but she ran well enough over two miles here at the start of the month and the fast-going and small field should ensure less emphasis is placed on staying ability, which will be to her advantage.

The reigning MLS Cup champions have been in excellent form for most of this season and go into this game top of the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

They've built up an 11-game unbeaten run that stretches back to the start of April and they have the strongest defense in the East, while they've continued to score at almost two goals a game as they begin to stretch the chasing pack.

Colorado are a team who can impress on their day, but their lack of consistency this season is holding them back and they are particularly poor away from home, conceding over 75% of their goals on the road, so this looks like a good opportunity for NYCFC to pick up another three points.

