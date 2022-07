After two seasons in the Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld are back in the second tier and facing a major rebuild under new manager Uli Forte, following the departures of defensive rock Amos Pieper, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and winger Patrick Wimmer.

They didn't have the best start to their Bundesliga 2 campaign as they had Silvan Sidler sent off just after halftime and ended up losing 2-1 in Sandhausen.

But back at the Schuco Arena on Sunday they have an ideal opportunity to get off the mark against Regensburg. The visitors won their opening game last weekend, but were playing against ten men for nearly an hour, and this looks like a tricky assignment for a team that will once again be focused on survival this season.

It's a relatively quiet Sunday for racing fans but there is an interesting card at Pontefract, including this Listed race run over a mile.

Magical Morning has some form from top mile handicaps that would put him in contention here, while last year's winner Brunch is likely to attract support though will need to bounce back after a disappointing run at York last time.

But in an open-looking race, Modern News could take some stopping for the in-form Charlie Appleby stable. He has been thoroughly consistent this season, including when finishing a narrow second in a similar event at Windsor last time and if he runs to his best form, he will be hard to beat.

Hamburg narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight last season but will once again be among the favourites, having added exciting young talents Ransford Konigsdorffer and Filip Bilbija along with the experienced Laszlo Benes.

Hansa Rostock have also been busy in the transfer market, with eight new signings as they bid to follow up last season's successful campaign, in which they eventually finished 13th. Still, the departure of Hanno Behrens weakens them significantly, and they made an inauspicious start to the campaign, losing at home to Heidenheim.

By contrast, Hamburg began their season with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig, scoring both their goals in the last half an hour having had close to 70% possession. In front of their own fans, they should be too strong for Hansa on Sunday.