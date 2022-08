West Ham v Brighton: Seagulls to deny Hammers first win

West Ham v Brighton, Sunday 14:00

The last seven between these sides featured goals at both ends, so is backing both teams to score a no brainer? West Ham are still waiting for their first goal of the season, having lost to both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. Brighton scored two at Old Trafford but drew 0-0 with Newcastle at the Amex. Under 2.5 goals may be the wiser call.

The stat that jumps out is that West Ham have won none of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4). The Hammers have shown little so far to make us think that run will end. Knowing Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games - and are excellent on the road - also puts us off the home win.

Pascal Gross has been involved in seven goals in eight Premier League appearances against West Ham United (3 goals, 4 assists).

Back Brighton and Draw, under 2.5 goals and Pascal Gross to score or assist 8.91

Leeds v Chelsea: Back goals at Elland Road

Leeds v Chelsea, Sunday 14:00

Since Leeds lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Elland Road in May, the two sides have identical records in the Premier League (P4 W2 D2 L0). Chelsea are bedding in players while Jesse Marsch appears to have made the hosts harder to beat.

Not that Leeds have stopped conceding - letting in three across their two matches - and clean sheets continue to be a rarity (just five in 41 matches). But they are more resilient, while remaining potent in attack and should be able to breach Chelsea's defence.

Reece James has been involved in 15 goals in his last 24 Premier League starts (6 goals, 9 assists), including four in his last five (1 goal, 3 assists). That's great news for England and he could enjoy running at this Leeds defence.

Back Draw, Both Teams to Score & Reece James to score of assist 19.58

Newcastle v Man City: Guardiola to maintain 100% record against Howe

Newcastle v Man City, Sunday 16:00

Newcastle and Manchester City are the only sides yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season, but you would expect that run to come to an end on Sunday.

Eddie Howe has a terrible record against the champions, all 12 of his Premier League games against Manchester City, the biggest 100% losing record any manager has against a club in the history of the competition. He must be sick of the sight of City.

Newcastle under Howe are a team on the up, but they lost 5-0 to City here in May. The champions shouldn't find it so easy on Sunday. We expect them to take three points but the margin should be smaller, with 2-0 appealing.

Back Man City and under 2.5 goals 3.58

Man Utd v Liverpool: Hosts to frustrate Reds

Man Utd v Liverpool, Monday 20:00

Some people call this "England's greatest derby" but both teams come into Monday's edition in poor form. The hosts are in worse shape by far, having lost both of their opening matches.

United's recent record against Liverpool makes worrying reading for Mancunians, having won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L5). Jurgen Klopp's men are looking for their fourth consecutive win at Old Trafford.

But all runs end. Liverpool have drawn both their matches so far and, while United may not win, a draw shouldn't be ruled out, especially at the odds. Neither side has kept a clean sheet yet so back goals at both ends.

Back Man Utd and Draw & Both Teams to Score 3.05

