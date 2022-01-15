Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Hull v Stoke: Tight tussle forecast

Hull 3.02/1 v Stoke 2.588/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

12:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Relegation-threatened Hull welcome play-off-chasing Stoke on Sunday for our live Championship action from the MKM Stadium.

Mark O'Haire says: "Hull and Stoke have crossed paths regularly this century with the Tigers posting only four triumphs across the duos 21 league meetings (W4-D6-L11) at all venues. Even so, Hull have taken top honours in each of the last two contests at their MKM Stadium base, with the away side actually only succeeding once in the last 13 renewals of this fixture.

"Hull have made positive strides this season. The hosts have gone from looking like relegation fodder to possible mid-table marvels as the injury-forced abandonment of the club's preferred 4-3-3 system to a three-man defence has given the group a more robust and resolute framework. The Tigers have W4-D2-L2 in league action since early November."

African Nations Cup Day 8 Tips: Back Algeria to show their title credentials

As the tournament enters its second week the race for Last 16 spots becomes ever more thrilling. James Eastham looks at Sunday's four matches, with the first kicking-off at 13:00...

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea (Group E)

Sun, 19:00 GMT

James says: "Algeria ought to be too strong for Equatorial Guinea, though. Latest reports suggest manager Belmadi can field his strongest line-up, so we expect better from the defending champions.

"Algeria are 1.351/3 to collect all three points. Seeking better odds, we prefer to back them on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as Algeria win by two or more goals."

West Ham v Leeds: Different competition, same result for Hammers

West Ham 1.684/6 v Leeds 5.49/2, the Draw 4.47/2

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

For the second straight Sunday, Leeds travel to London to play West Ham and the odds indicate it will be the Hammers who come out happiest again.

Ben Steele says: "David Moyes holds a unique record against Leeds United, and Sunday afternoon could well see him extend that record. Across his whole career he is unbeaten against the Yorkshire men, winning six of his seven matches and also boasts the best winning percentage among Premier League managers who have faced Leeds at least five times.

"Strangely, Moyes' opposite number has also struggled on his trips to the capital, picking up just the one win in eight trips to London so all signs certainly point towards a home win. With the Hammers almost back to full strength and seemingly recovered from a December slump in form it could be a long day for Bielsa and his coaching staff.

"Leeds are without at least 11 members of the first team squad and are seemingly having to call up an ever increasing number of players from the youth team in order to fulfill a matchday squad. While these players are certainly capable and willing to work hard in Bielsa's high pressing system, their inexperience certainly shows at times. I would expect Wes Ham, who have a number of wily operators throughout their team to put Leeds keeper Ilan Meslier under a lot of pressure at the London Stadium."

Troyes v Lyon: Lucas Paqueta to inspire away win

Troyes 5.14/1 v Lyon 1.748/11, the Draw 4.03/1

16:05

Live on Betfair Live Video

Lyon look a smart bet to build on an encouraging performance against PSG last weekend by earning an important victory at Troyes.

James Eastham says: "Hosts Troyes are one of Ligue 1's more limited sides. They made a bold decision by sacking manager Laurent Batlles last month. The new boss is Bruno Irles, the highly-rated former Monaco youth academy manager. Irles has done an excellent job in France's second and third divisions but this is the first time he's worked in the top flight.

"Away from home, Lyon ought to enjoy a little more of the space that their better technical players enjoy. Troyes will also be hamstrung by a lack of support: a nationwide attendance limit of 5,000 has been set as part of a raft of anti-covid measures. Normally Troyes would have expected three times as many fans for the visit of one of Ligue 1's top sides."

Tottenham v Arsenal: Entertaining draw on the cards

Tottenham 2.47/5 v Arsenal 3.412/5, the Draw 4.03/1

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

UPDATE: The game was postponed on Saturday afternoon due to a successful application by Arsenal to the Premier League on the grounds that they don't have the required number of available players.

Depleted Arsenal travel to their local rivals as Antonio Conte takes charge of Spurs for his first north London derby.

Stephen Tudor says: "These two historic, local rivals have come to blows on 59 occasions in the Premier League and remarkably, 38.9% of them have ended honours even.

"To put that into context, the Manchester derby has ended in a draw 18.3% of the time in that same period and if the inordinately high volume of spoils sharing is pertinent so too is the amount of comebacks witnessed in this fixture. In 17% of the contests, the team who conceded first went on to win the game.

"It makes sense then to head into the in-play market the moment the deadlock is broken and back a draw or a dramatic twist in the tale.

"More so, it's possible to predict who will emerge the happiest from the stalemate. Tottenham have accrued seven points this term from losing positions so have it in them to do so. Arsenal, meanwhile, have scored 10 goals inside 25 minutes this season but have conceded exactly twice as many goals in the second period as the first-half."

Spanish Super Cup Final: Benzema and Real Madrid will take Bilbao's crown

Dan Fitch thinks that Real Madrid will win narrowly against the Spanish Super Cup holders Athletic Bilbao and is also backing Karim Benzema to get on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid 1.75/7 v Athletic Bilbao 5.24/1; The Draw 4.1

Sunday 16 January, 18:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Dan says: "There's not much value in backing Real to win in 90 minutes at that price. Bilbao have proved how difficult they are to beat in one-off games and come into this match in good form.

Athletic have only lost one of their last six games (W4 D1) and that was a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid just before Christmas. Though one would expect Bilbao to try and keep it tight, the goals have actually been flowing at both ends during those last six games.

In the match against Madrid, all three goals were scored within ten minutes and with 17 goals being scored in total over Bilbao's last six games, that's an average of 2.83 goals per match. If backing a Madrid win, adding a caveat of there also being over 1.5 goals boosts the price to 2.0521/20.

Venezia v Empoli: Visitors look good for another win

Venezia 2.89/5 v Empoli 2.68/5, the Draw 3.711/4

14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Our Italian top flight expert is expecting goals when 11th-placed Empoli travel to Venezia - one of the teams in a relegation battle - on Sunday.

Chloe Beresford says: "There should be plenty of entertainment to be had at the Stadio Penzo, where Venezia have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven home matches in Serie A.

"Meanwhile, there have also been over 2.5 goals scored in nine of Empoli's last 11 games in Serie A, with the Tuscan side conceding three or more times in each of their last three games.

"Yet where Venezia have failed to win any of their last seven games, Empoli also boast an impressive away record, with five of the eight wins they have recorded this term coming on their travels."