Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Marseille vs Metz: Sampaoli's men set to shine again

Marseille are shorts odds to win on Sunday lunchtime but it's still worth finding a way to make backing Jorge Sampaoli's hosts pay.

James Eastham says: "Instead of backing Marseille on the Match Odds market, look at the Asian Handicap market so you can get a bigger price on the home side.

"With our selection, you need Marseille to win by two or more goals to earn a profit, but there are plenty of reasons to believe the game will play out like this. At first, Marseille's W3-D2-L1 home record looks good rather than outstanding, with their 50% win rate a reason to think twice before backing the hosts.

"But Marseille have generally only dropped points vs better opposition: they lost 3-2 vs Lens (currently 4th in the standings) and drew 0-0 vs PSG (1st). Against weaker sides, they've impressed at home: they brushed aside St Etienne (20th) 3-1, and saw off Lorient (13th) 4-1. Home and away, their record against sides below the top six is W4-D2-L1."

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle: Greens overpriced again for Hillsborough trip

The road to Wembley starts with FA Cup first round weekend and, on Sunday, two League One sides meet in Yorkshire.

Alan Dudman says: "Sheffield Wednesday spent big in the summer and in terms of sheer wage power have the muscle to be a force. Manager Darren Moore has a lot of speed in the side and they are one of the most mobile in the division, but too often than not, they have frustrated and drawn too many games. Although Tuesday's 3-0 win against Sunderland was huge with Lee Gregory hitting his sixth of the season...

"The Owls will have their big goal as getting out of the third tier this term, and so will Plymouth, so teams could be altered and players rested. Wednesday have a decent defensive record too with just four let in so I prefer the Under 2.5 here, and I cannot help but feel Plymouth are a crazy price here. Big enough certainly to play on the Double Chance too."

Everton v Tottenham: Conte to begin with a point

There were fireworks at Spurs on Thursday night as Antonio Conte began his tenure as manager with a 3-2 win in the Europa Conference League. Will a trip to Everton in the Premier League prove to be as eventful?

Tom Victor says: "Last weekend's flat display against Manchester United saw Nuno dismissed by Spurs, who have found an A-list manager to replace him in the form of Antonio Conte.

"The Italian begins his Premier League reign on the road, against an Everton side coming off three straight defeats and looking unconvincing defensively, but Infogol's model gives the two teams an identical chance of victory at Goodison Park."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

West Ham v Liverpool: Back a fast start for unbeaten Reds

Two teams in form meet at the London Stadium as fourth-placed West Ham take on second-placed Liverpool.

Paul Higham says: "For a side fourth in the table, just two points behind their opposition and playing at home, West Ham are a massive price at 4.67/2 to win this one. They've won 62 points in 2021 which already their best ever return in a calendar year and third behind only Man City and Chelsea.

"Liverpool are as short as 1.705/7 for a sixth straight away win in all competitions, but both Brentford and Brighton have shown that you can get at Klopp's side if you gamble and send men forward, playing at pace. Seeing Moyes going for it with the same reckless abandon seems a little far fetched though.

"Given Liverpool have had four draws already, the 3.9 on another stalemate here will prove popular in some circles with West Ham looking the sort of capable and organised side who could offer up a severe test."

Milan v Inter: Milan derby delight

One of the world's great derbies takes place in Italy on Sunday night with AC Milan second and Inter third in Serie A going in.

Chloe Beresford says: "The latest instalment of the Milan derby is sure to be a spectacle, the San Siro crowd ready for what should be a truly fierce contest. It's a real clash of forces too as Milan have won each of their last seven games, but Inter have only lost two of their last 33 Serie A outings.

"Inter have scored at least two goals in 14 of their last 16 matches, but Milan have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven home games, so it is no surprise to see the Infogol model predicting a close encounter. It gives Milan a 35% chance of victory, with Inter's chances pegged at 38% and the draw surprisingly high at 27%."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

The Seville derby concludes the La Liga action on Sunday night, with both Betis and Sevilla competing at the top of the table.

Dan Fitch says: "Betis are in fifth place with 21 points after twelve games (W6 D3 L3), three points behind Sevilla in third, who have a game in hand (P11 W7 D3 L1). Sevilla could end this weekend at the top of La Liga, which adds a little bit of extra spice to this derby.

"While they are flying high in La Liga, Sevilla are struggling in Europe. They lost 2-1 at home to Lille in midweek and have yet to win a game in the Champions League this season (P4 W0 D3 L1). Betis also lost in Europe this week, as they were thrashed 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, which followed last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

"The last four of Betis' games have seen a total of 17 goals scored, which averages at 4.25 goals-per-match. Over 2.5 goals seems value at 2.111/10."