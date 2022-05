Arsenal v Leeds: Gunners can shoot down lowly Whites



Arsenal 1.4740/85 v Leeds 7.613/2, the Draw 5.24/1

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Big game for both teams as Arsenal look to cement their position in the Premier League's top-four when they welcome relegation-threatened Leeds to The Emirates on Sunday.

Mark O'Haire says: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Leeds across all competitions (W9-D2-L0), a run that goes all the way back May 2003. The Gunners are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Whites, with the North London outfit finding the back of the net in each of their most recent 12 tussles when welcoming Leeds to the capital (W9-D0-L3).

"Three consecutive Premier League triumphs has propelled Arsenal back into the top-four. Only Man City (26) and Liverpool (25) have won more league matches than Mikel Arteta's men (20) this season and the hosts boast an excellent W19-D3-L6 record against sides outside the top-four, including a formidable W11-D2-L1 at The Emirates this season.

"Leeds' only reverse in six (W3-D2-L1) came against Man City last weekend and the Whites have seven points from nine in their last three away days (W2-D1-L0). However, the Yorkshire giants have tended to toil against elite opposition, returning 10 defats from 10 against the top-six in the Premier League this term, conceding 43 goals in the process."

Leicester City v Everton: Toffees must embrace chaos in survival fight

Leicester 2.727/4 v Everton 2.8615/8, the Draw 3.45

14:00

Will Leicester's weariness after a big night in Rome give Everton the opportunity to take a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation?

Ben Steele says: "Last week the Everton front three of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and, former Leicester man, Demarai Gray were excellent, leading the press and constantly harrying Chelsea defenders. Lampard will undoubtedly be looking for more of the same at the King Power and against a weakened Leicester side he will fancy his chances.

"A feature of both Everton and Leicester's season has been goals from set pieces. While Lampard, in particular, has a number of aerial threats available to him both sides have, unfortunately conceded more from set piece than they have scored.

"In fact, only Leeds have conceded more (18) than Leicester (17) and Everton (14) from dead ball situations this term. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6/4 to score anytime) reportedly returning from injury and the likes of Yerry Mina (12/1) and Mason Holgate (18/1) coming forward from the back Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel could be in for a difficult afternoon."

Man City v Newcastle: Back champions to bounce back

Man City 1.192/11 v Newcastle 20.019/1, the Draw 8.88/1

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City must regroup quickly following their Champions League heartbreak against Man City and take three vital points in the Premier League race.

Stephen Tudor says: "To what extent will Wednesday's seismic late capitulation in Madrid impact on City's players from a psychological standpoint? Physically too there must be some adverse carry-over, with extra-time draining energy from legs already dealing with an immensely demanding end-of-season schedule. Add in that Kyle Walker is unavailable, in a game where it's easy to picture Allan Saint-Maximin having a field day racing down the left, and the upset is there for those brave enough to back it.

"A couple more points also need to be raised. City will be under incredible pressure to prevail, whereas Newcastle will not. And so wholesale has been the transformation in the North-East since Eddie Howe's arrival they have remarkably accrued only a single point less than City in 2022.

"But let's not get carried away here. City have won three out of the last four titles courtesy of a hundred different strengths, fortitude being just one. If they return to Premier League action angry at what transpired in Spain then Martin Dubravka is in for a very busy afternoon."

MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers: Jacobson can be the main man for Wycombe Wembley progress

MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers

18:30

Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra

Alan Dudman successfully tipped Wycombe in the first leg at Adams Park, and he is backing them again to get a win at Stadium MK in the playoff return leg on Sunday.

Alan says: "Wanderers are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions (W9 D4), their best run since going 16 without defeat between November 2016 and January 2017.

"The Chairboys are also looking to win four consecutive games for the first time since February 2018, and so strong is Gareth Ainsworth's team's mentality, they look overpriced to me and they even drifted on Friday from 3.185/40 to 3.412/5.

The hosts have lost three of their last five games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 26 matches in all competitions (W15 D8 L3). They have also failed to score in two of their last four, as many as in their previous 20 games combined."

Verona v AC Milan: Leaders to extend unbeaten run

Verona 4.84/1 v AC Milan 1.774/5, the Draw 4.216/5

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Our Serie A expert thinks AC Milan can take another step toward securing the title on Sunday evening albeit in a game with few goals...

Chloe Beresford says: "Thanks mostly to a defence which has kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games, Milan will arrive in Verona having not lost any of their last 13 matches in Serie A. Sitting on a lead at the top of the table, they will be aware that a victory against Hellas would push them one step closer to clinching the title.



It is also worth noting that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Milan's last nine games and in each of Verona's last three, and with that in mind, the tip here is to back Milan to win and under 2.5 goals , a market available at 4.57/2."

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Value lies with champions

Atletico Madrid 2.186/5 v Real Madrid 3.711/4, the Draw 3.65

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Fresh from knocking Man City out of the Champions League in the most extraordinary circumstances the La Liga winners face a Spanish capital derby.

Dan Fitch says: "With the La Liga title already in the bag, Carlo Ancelotti could be forgiven for making a host of changes with one eye on keeping his players fit for the final against Liverpool. The desire to get one over their local rivals will surely prove too strong.

"Atletico are clinging onto their Champions League place, with only one win from their last four league games (D1 L2), during which they failed to score on three occasions.

"These odds seem totally wrong given the respective form of the teams. With Atletico claiming that they will refuse to give the champions the traditional guard of honour at the start of the match, Real are unlikely to be lacking in motivation. Back Real at 1.84/5 in the Double Chance market."