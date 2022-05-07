</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
07 May 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-12-060522-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-12-060522-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-07T15:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-07T15:02:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola, Man City.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for the pick of Sunday's football with Mark O'Haire on Arsenal v Leeds, plus Manchester City v Newcastle, tips for Serie A, La Liga and more... Arsenal v Leeds: Gunners can shoot down lowly Whites Arsenal [1.47] v Leeds [7.6], the Draw [5.2] 14:00 Live on Sky Sports Main Event Big game for both teams as Arsenal look to cement their position in the Premier League's top-four when they welcome relegation-threatened Leeds to The Emirates on Sunday. Mark O'Haire says: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Leeds across all competitions (W9-D2-L0), a run that goes all the way back May 2003. The Gunners are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Whites, with the North London outfit finding the back of the net in each of their most recent 12 tussles when welcoming Leeds to the capital (W9-D0-L3). [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-leeds-united/933032"] "Three consecutive Premier League triumphs has propelled Arsenal back into the top-four. Only Man City (26) and Liverpool (25) have won more league matches than Mikel Arteta's men (20) this season and the hosts boast an excellent W19-D3-L6 record against sides outside the top-four, including a formidable W11-D2-L1 at The Emirates this season. "Leeds' only reverse in six (W3-D2-L1) came against Man City last weekend and the Whites have seven points from nine in their last three away days (W2-D1-L0). However, the Yorkshire giants have tended to toil against elite opposition, returning 10 defats from 10 against the top-six in the Premier League this term, conceding 43 goals in the process." Mark's bet: Back Arsenal -1 Asian Handicap @ [1.78] Leicester City v Everton: Toffees must embrace chaos in survival fight Leicester [2.72] v Everton [2.86], the Draw [3.45] 14:00 Will Leicester's weariness after a big night in Rome give Everton the opportunity to take a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation? Ben Steele says: "Last week the Everton front three of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and, former Leicester man, Demarai Gray were excellent, leading the press and constantly harrying Chelsea defenders. Lampard will undoubtedly be looking for more of the same at the King Power and against a weakened Leicester side he will fancy his chances. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-everton/933038/"] "A feature of both Everton and Leicester's season has been goals from set pieces. While Lampard, in particular, has a number of aerial threats available to him both sides have, unfortunately conceded more from set piece than they have scored. "In fact, only Leeds have conceded more (18) than Leicester (17) and Everton (14) from dead ball situations this term. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6/4 to score anytime) reportedly returning from injury and the likes of Yerry Mina (12/1) and Mason Holgate (18/1) coming forward from the back Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel could be in for a difficult afternoon." Ben's bet: Back the draw @ [3.5] Man City v Newcastle: Back champions to bounce back Man City [1.19] v Newcastle [20.0], the Draw [8.8] 16:30 Live on Sky Sports Main Event Man City must regroup quickly following their Champions League heartbreak against Man City and take three vital points in the Premier League race. Stephen Tudor says: "To what extent will Wednesday's seismic late capitulation in Madrid impact on City's players from a psychological standpoint? Physically too there must be some adverse carry-over, with extra-time draining energy from legs already dealing with an immensely demanding end-of-season schedule. Add in that Kyle Walker is unavailable, in a game where it's easy to picture Allan Saint-Maximin having a field day racing down the left, and the upset is there for those brave enough to back it. "A couple more points also need to be raised. City will be under incredible pressure to prevail, whereas Newcastle will not. And so wholesale has been the transformation in the North-East since Eddie Howe's arrival they have remarkably accrued only a single point less than City in 2022. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-newcastle-united/933040/"] "But let's not get carried away here. City have won three out of the last four titles courtesy of a hundred different strengths, fortitude being just one. If they return to Premier League action angry at what transpired in Spain then Martin Dubravka is in for a very busy afternoon." Stephen's bet: Back 27 or more shots in the match @ [1.91] MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers: Jacobson can be the main man for Wycombe Wembley progress MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers 18:30 Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra Alan Dudman successfully tipped Wycombe in the first leg at Adams Park, and he is backing them again to get a win at Stadium MK in the playoff return leg on Sunday. Alan says: "Wanderers are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions (W9 D4), their best run since going 16 without defeat between November 2016 and January 2017. "The Chairboys are also looking to win four consecutive games for the first time since February 2018, and so strong is Gareth Ainsworth's team's mentality, they look overpriced to me and they even drifted on Friday from [3.1] to [3.4]. The hosts have lost three of their last five games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 26 matches in all competitions (W15 D8 L3). They have also failed to score in two of their last four, as many as in their previous 20 games combined." Alan's bet: Back Wycombe to beat MK Dons @ [3.4] Verona v AC Milan: Leaders to extend unbeaten run Verona [4.8] v AC Milan [1.77], the Draw [4.2] 19:45 Live on BT Sport 1 Our Serie A expert thinks AC Milan can take another step toward securing the title on Sunday evening albeit in a game with few goals... Chloe Beresford says: "Thanks mostly to a defence which has kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games, Milan will arrive in Verona having not lost any of their last 13 matches in Serie A. Sitting on a lead at the top of the table, they will be aware that a victory against Hellas would push them one step closer to clinching the title. It is also worth noting that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Milan's last nine games and in each of Verona's last three, and with that in mind, the tip here is to back Milan to win and under 2.5 goals , a market available at [4.5]." Chloe's bet: Back Milan and under 2.5 goals @ [4.5] Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Value lies with champions Atletico Madrid [2.18] v Real Madrid [3.7], the Draw [3.65] 20:00 Live on Betfair Live Video Fresh from knocking Man City out of the Champions League in the most extraordinary circumstances the La Liga winners face a Spanish capital derby. Dan Fitch says: "With the La Liga title already in the bag, Carlo Ancelotti could be forgiven for making a host of changes with one eye on keeping his players fit for the final against Liverpool. The desire to get one over their local rivals will surely prove too strong. "Atletico are clinging onto their Champions League place, with only one win from their last four league games (D1 L2), during which they failed to score on three occasions. "These odds seem totally wrong given the respective form of the teams. With Atletico claiming that they will refuse to give the champions the traditional guard of honour at the start of the match, Real are unlikely to be lacking in motivation. Back Real at [1.8] in the Double Chance market." Pep Guardiola must pick his players up for their match against Newcastle

Get the best bets for the pick of Sunday's football with Mark O'Haire on Arsenal v Leeds, plus Manchester City v Newcastle, tips for Serie A, La Liga and more... Only Man City (26) and Liverpool (25) have won more league matches than Mikel Arteta's men (20) this season..."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198248298">Back Arsenal -1 Asian Handicap @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/arsenal-v-leeds-tips-gunners-can-shoot-down-lowly-leeds-040522-766.html">Arsenal v Leeds: Gunners can shoot down lowly Whites</a></h2></strong> <p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198248346">Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> v Leeds <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><br> 14:00<br> Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>Big game for both teams as Arsenal look to cement their position in the Premier League's top-four when they welcome relegation-threatened Leeds to The Emirates on Sunday.</p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Leeds across all competitions (W9-D2-L0), a run that goes all the way back May 2003. The Gunners are currently on a <strong>three-game winning streak against the Whites</strong>, with the North London outfit finding the back of the net in each of their most recent 12 tussles when welcoming Leeds to the capital (W9-D0-L3).</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.7,59.9 60.7,222.3 54.4,222.3 58.1,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169.3,59.9 169.3,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.9,97.1 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_10_"> <rect id="Right_1_30_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_30_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#1B2544;" points="138.6,8.3 115,8.3 91.4,8.3 89.3,13.7 115,14.2 140.7,13.7 "></polygon> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#1B2544;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Arsenal vs Leeds United</strong> Sunday 08 May, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-leeds-united/933032">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Three consecutive Premier League triumphs has propelled Arsenal back into the top-four. Only Man City (26) and Liverpool (25) have won more league matches than Mikel Arteta's men (20) this season and the hosts boast an <strong>excellent W19-D3-L6 record against sides outside the top-four</strong>, including a formidable W11-D2-L1 at The Emirates this season.</p><p>"Leeds' only reverse in six (W3-D2-L1) came against Man City last weekend and <strong>the Whites have seven points from nine in their last three away days</strong> (W2-D1-L0). However, the Yorkshire giants have tended to toil against elite opposition, returning 10 defats from 10 against the top-six in the Premier League this term, conceding 43 goals in the process."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198248298">Back Arsenal -1 Asian Handicap @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-everton-tips-toffees-must-embrace-chaos-in-survival-fight-040522-834.html">Leicester City v Everton: Toffees must embrace chaos in survival fight</a></h2></strong> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198246167">Leicester <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>, the Draw 3.45</a><br> 14:00</strong></p><p>Will Leicester's weariness after a big night in Rome give Everton the opportunity to take a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation?</p><p><strong>Ben Steele says</strong>: "Last week the Everton front three of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and, former Leicester man, Demarai Gray were excellent, leading the press and constantly harrying Chelsea defenders. Lampard will undoubtedly be looking for more of the same at the King Power and against a weakened Leicester side he will fancy his chances.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Grain" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2746AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M49.3,96.6c-0.1-0.3-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.8c0.2,1.1,0.9,1.8,2.1,1.6c1-0.1,2,0.1,2-1.1 C52.4,95.6,49.9,98.3,49.3,96.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M57,98c-0.8,0-1.3,0.5-1.6,1.3c-0.4,1.1-0.4,1.9,0.2,2.5l1.8-3.8C57.3,98,57.2,98,57,98z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M143.3,96.8c0.4-1,0.9-2.1,1.8-3.8C142.9,94.1,142.7,95.3,143.3,96.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.6,92.1c-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.3-1.1,0.3c-0.5,0.9,1.6,4.3,2.9,4.5c1.1,0.2,1.3-1.1,1.2-1.3 C75,94.2,74.1,92.9,72.6,92.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72,85.8c-0.5-0.2-1.3,0.4-1,0.9c0.9,1.2,0.7,3.1,2.3,3.7c1,0.3,0.7-0.8,0.9-1.3 C74.3,87.5,73.5,86.4,72,85.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59,106.1c-0.4,0.2-0.6,0.8-1,0.8h-0.1l-0.1,2.6c0.3,0,0.7-0.2,1-0.4c0.9-0.4,2.7,0.5,2.7-1.1 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-0.9-0.4-1.3c-0.2-0.9,0.5-2.2-0.9-2.5C58.6,104,59.7,105.6,59,106.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M157.3,60.6c-0.1-0.6-0.6-1-1.3-1c-0.5,0.1-0.9,0.3-0.8,0.8c0.1,0.7,0.8,0.9,1.4,1 C157.1,61.5,157.4,61.1,157.3,60.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.1,20.2c-1.7,0.4-5.8-1.5-3.3-3c0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2l-6.6-2.8L140.3,8h-23 c0.4,2.2,7.3,1.1,7.3,5c0,5.9,7.2,8.6,6.4,10.9c-1.7,1.5,2.6,1.5,2.8,3c1.9,0.4,6.1-4.5,8.9-1.2c3.1,3,3.1,3,7,0.9 c3.4-0.9-1.3-3.1,1-4.9c2.1,0.1,14.8,5.5,11.1-0.5l-6.3-2.7C155.3,19,155.2,19.5,155.1,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M190.6,40.3l-1.2-2.5c-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.6-0.7,0.9C189,41.5,189.7,41.7,190.6,40.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M84.1,48.3c-1.5-0.2-2.4,1.3-2.5,2.7c-0.1,1.5,1.1,1.8,2.6,1.7c0.5-0.2,2,0,1.5-0.7 C84.8,50.8,85.9,48.6,84.1,48.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M48.1,93.6c1.3,2.2,3.8-0.5,3.3-2.4c-5.5,0.8-5-12.8-3.8-14.9c2,5.5,5.1,7,6.5,0.7 c12-0.2,3.3,5.8,8.2,8.3c4.4-0.9,8.5-5.9,13.2-3.3c6.2-6.1,10.6,3.1,16.3,2.9c1.9-0.9,3.1-1.7,1.3-3.7c2.3-3.2,11.1,3.2,14.9-5.2 c5-3.1,4.4,6.4,10.2,4.8c2.5,3.3,9.2-3.5,8.8,2.1c2,3.4,6.3-4.9,9-1c0.5,0.5,1.2,1.6,2,0.5c1.4-2.3-3.3-3.6,0.5-5.6 c5.1-6.7-6.7-2.2-6.8-8c-0.3-0.3-1.7-0.2-0.7-1.1c1.8-3,5.7,3.7,7.1-0.4c4.9-6.4,26.9,13.1,19.1,10.2c-5.5,0.1,0.8,3.1-3.1,3.9 c-6.8,5.1-0.3-6.7-8.3-8.2c-1.5-1.1-5.7,0.7-4.6,2.4c2,1.5-2.1,3.6,0,4.9c2.4-1.1,1.8-5,5.2-3.8c2.6,0.8,0.6,4,0.5,5.9 c-1.4,3.5,5.1,3,7.2,4.5c2.7,2.8,4.4,1.8,4.2-1.9c2.1,0.7,2.8-5.5,4.9-2.9c-0.5,2.1,0.8,1.2,1.7,0.9c1.9-0.6,3.8-2.5,5.9-0.3 c2-0.1,3.8-2.8,5.5,0.1c1.7,1.4,3.8-1.5,5.7,0.6c1.7,1.7,3.9,0.1,2.9-2c-4-4.2,2.5-14.8-3.5-15.4c7.9-10.4-2.7-2.1-7.4-5.7 c-4,2.3-3.9-1.8-0.1-1.8c-1.1-1.4-5.3-2.3-4-5.5c0.8-1.9,8.7-0.3,3.7-3.9c-5.4-6.5-16.2,3.1-22.4,8.5c5.3-2.6,10,4.3,10.3-1.2 c-0.6-3.3,8.1-6,5-1.7c0.9,0.4,1-2,1.8-0.2c-3.9,2.6-6.2,0.8-4,6.9c2,3-2.6,2.3-2,5.7c-4.8,2.1-4-8.7-8.8-4.1 c-1.1,1.6-1.8,0.5-1.9-0.4c-0.7-2.9-5.2-3.6-3.1,0c-2.9-0.4-6.5-3.9-9-1.7c-2.8,1.2,1.4,3.9-2.1,4.1c-4.2-0.4-16-7.8-18.5-2.3 c-3.6,4-0.3-2.5-6.7-0.9c2.6,2.9,5.2,8.2,7.6,2.5c2.6-1.8,12.9,8.5,6.8,9.8c-3.8,1.1-4.1-4-7.8-3.4c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8 c0.5-3.7-5.7-3-4.1-5.8c2.3-6-6.8,0.5-7.7-3.4c-2.9-3.4-8.5,2.3-7.7,5.1c1.4,3.4,9.3,4.1,4.1,7.9c-1.4,2.2-2.7-1.2-4.5,0.3 c3.6,6.9-0.9,5.1-4.6,1.3c-2.7-3.9-10.4-0.4-9.6-7.1c3.3,2.4,2.2-2.9,5.8,2.3c-0.1-7-1.3-14.8-10.3-8.3c2.5-5.9-6.4-6.9-7.6-10.6 c1.5-2.2-0.6-1.3-1.5-2.6c3.4-3.9,7.2,1.5,10.3,0.8c-1.1-3.9-3.1-3.3,2.8-5c2.3-2.4,5.6,2.5,7.9-0.8c0-2.3,4-2.2,2.9-4.5 c2.2-5.2-1.7-4.2-5.9-7.6c-2.5-2.4-6.6,1.7-8.9-1.1c-2,2.5,3.9,10.8-1.4,8.2c-1.3-1.2-1.8-0.6-2.2,0.9c0.1-2.3-1.7-2.6-3.8-3.5 c1.4,2.3,0.8,4.6,3.2,6.5C64,45.2,66.6,29,60.6,35c-1.1,2,2.5,2.2,2.3,3.9C61.3,42,63.1,42,65,42.1c-3.9,5.7-5.9-8.5-11.6,9.5 c-3.6-1.5-0.2-4-2.3-5.9c-5.3,2.7-2.6-0.8-0.1-3.2c9.2-3.3,4.3-2.4-1.6-4.9c-9.9,5.8,0.8,5.4-4.4,8.3c-4,4.5,0.6,13.3,3.7,17.1 c0.9-1.6-0.5-3-0.2-4.4c4-0.2,0.1-4.1-0.2-6.6c1.1,0.1,3-1.4,2.7,1.3c1.8,1.3,7.5,0.1,9.9-1.6c1-0.9,3-1.3,3.1,1.2 c0.5,1.9,4.8,0.4,2.5,3.3c-2.3,2-5.9,4.7-4.9,0.2c-0.4-2.5-5.4,0.9-2.5,1.7c4.3,1.8-4.7,1.5-5.4-0.8c0.3,1,1.5,4.2,2.5,5.6 c2.3,3.6,11.8,6.9,9.5,11.3c-0.4,2.3-7.1-4.6-3.2,0.7c2.5,0.6,2.8,6.6,0.2,3.8c-0.4-4.1-5-1.9-6.2-4c0.5-1.8,1.6,1.1,2.5-0.2 c-1.9-1.6-5.2-4.1-7.8-5.2c-6.2-2.6-5.4-7-6.8,1.6"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.1,37.5c-0.1-0.4-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.6c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7c0.1,0.3,0.3,0.6,0.3,0.6 C164,38.2,164.1,37.9,164.1,37.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105,105.9c-0.4-0.4-1.2-0.6-1.6-0.3c-1.3,0.8,0.3,1.6,0.5,2.6C104,107.3,106.1,107.1,105,105.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M131.5,93.7c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.2,0.7-0.6c0-0.7-2.1-3.8-2.6-3.7c-0.8,0.1-0.6,0.7-0.6,1.3 C129,92.2,129.9,93.2,131.5,93.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M126.6,96.5c0.6,0.2,0.6-0.4,0.6-0.8c0-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.6-1.1c-2.4-1.1-3.3-4-6.2-4.5 c-0.5-0.1-1-0.7-1.5-0.2s0.1,1,0.1,1.5c0.1,2.8,3.1,4.4,3.2,7.2c0.1,1.2,1.5,1.2,2.6,0.9c1-0.2,1.5-0.9,1.1-1.8 C125.5,96.9,124.8,96.2,126.6,96.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M136.8,99.1c1,0.1,3.6-2.9,3.5-3.9c-0.1-0.7-0.6-0.9-1.2-0.7c-1.9,0.6-2.2,2.4-3.2,3.7 C135.5,98.7,136.1,99.1,136.8,99.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.5,81.3c-0.8,0.1-1,0.7-1,1.3c0,0.6,0.2,1.1,1,1.1c0.7-0.1,1.2-0.5,1.2-1.2 C143.7,81.9,143.4,81.3,142.5,81.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M81.5,106.8c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1c-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3-0.5c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.4,0.2 C81.3,106.5,81.3,106.7,81.5,106.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M78.4,91.6c1.8-0.3,1.4-1.8,1.9-2.7c0-0.6-0.1-1.4-0.7-1.2c-1.5,0.5-0.5,2.4-1.7,3.3 C77.7,91.1,78,91.7,78.4,91.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M64.6,114.6c-3.6,3.5-4.7-1.1-6.8-3.4L57.2,128c1.4,1.8,2.2,5.6,4.3,5.1c9.9-5.8,12.3,5.1,16.8,1 c2.8-2.8,7.6-0.1,9.3-4.4c4-2.7,7.3,6,13.2,3c1.6,4.2,4.9-2,6.8,1.7c2.7,2.5,2.7,2.5,4.4-0.6c-2.9,0.3-2.9-1.8-6.1-2.9 c8.8-5.1-2.3-3.4-2.5-8.2c8.1-2.8,10.2,0.9,17.8,4.9c2.7,1.1-0.3,2.2-1.5,3.1c1.4,2.6-1.5,1.8-2.4,2.8c0.5-3.1-2.3-8.1-5.6-6.5 c0.1,1.7,2.3,1.6,2.7,3.1c0.3,0.9,0.1,2.1,1.8,1.9c-0.7,1.2-3.4,1.8-1.2,3.3c2.9,3.5,5.1-2.9,7.7-0.4c0.6,0.8,1.2,0.3,1.8-0.4 c0.6-0.8,1.4-2.7,2.1,0c2.5,0.3,6.2-0.3,8.6-0.4c11.2-0.7,16,10.1,20.7,7.1c1.3-2.3-3.9-4.7-1.2-7.6c1.6-1.2-0.5-2.6-1.2-0.8 c-1.1,4.4-6.6-5.8-2.1-6.8c14.2-9.2-10.7-11.9-14.2-18.9c-3.2-1.7-8.5,4.5-3.9,5.4c1.2,3.8,2.7-1.5,4.6-0.8c0.7,1.6,1.3,6.6-2,3.8 c-2.9-3-6.8,2.8-9.1,0.2c3.6-0.9,4.3-1.8,3.4-5c-3.2,1.7-5.7,5.5-8.1,7.7c0.8,2.9-4.2,0.9-1.9-1c2.3-2.3-4.2-5.1-4.3-7.9 c4.3-0.6,3.7,5.4,9.3,4.9c-6.9-4.6,5.9-11.2-0.1-11.8c-4.1-0.6-2-7.4-7.7-7.1c-1.3-1-2.2-2.6-3.8-3.5c3.2,1,5.6-2.6,1.1-3.2 c-0.8-1.6,0.2,6.7-5.4,1.6c-3.1-1.3-6.6-6.4-9.1-6.1c-1.9,2.7-2.7-0.9-4.5-0.5c-1.6,2.1,4.5,5.3,1.6,7.4c-1.9,0.6-2.4-2.2-3.9-3 c-3.9-2.7,0.6,5.7-3.4,2.4c-4.6-1.4,5,8.9,6,4.6c0.1-3.2,3.7,1.9,5-0.3c9.1-4.7,7.8-1.3,13.3,5.6c-3.2,1.3-5.5-7.9-6.9-2.7 c-1.4,6.3,2.4,7.4,0.9,12.3c-3.5,4.6,1.3,5.9,2.9,9.5c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-1.5,6.8-6.6-3.5-9.6-4.3 c-3.7-3.2-5.3-18-11.1-14.3c-1.2,1.8-3.7,3.1-0.1,5c-0.5,3.7,7.6,2.6,7,6.7c-2.4-0.1-4.3-3.6-6.5-2.7c1,3.7-2.1,4.7-3.4,1 c2.5,1,0.4-3.5-1-2.2c-2.1,1.1-3-1.6-4.5-2.8c0,0,0,0-0.1-0.1s-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2c-1.8-1.5-5.7,0.4-5.5,2.3c0.8,2.6,5,1.6,5.8,4.6 C70.8,121.6,75.4,103.4,64.6,114.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M100.8,108.5c0.4,0.2,0.7-0.4,0.7-0.9c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.7-1.6-1.7c-0.5,0-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.7 C99.4,107.3,100.1,108,100.8,108.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M80.2,104.8c0.1-0.7-0.7-0.9-1.8-0.8c0.3,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,0.8l0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0.1,0.1 C79.6,105.2,80,105.6,80.2,104.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M98.5,96.9c0-0.4-0.5-0.5-0.9-0.4c-1.2,0.4-2.2,0.8-1.3,2.6C97,98.2,98.4,98.2,98.5,96.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M137.5,93c1.7-0.6,2.1-2.5,3.2-3.8c0.4-0.5-0.6-1.3-1.2-1.1c-1.4,0.6-2.8,1.4-2.7,3.3 C137,91.9,136.6,93.3,137.5,93z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M163.9,43.3c0.8-0.4,1.2-1.1,0.7-1.7c-0.9-0.9-0.8,0.4-1.2,0.6c-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.5-2.6,0.8 C162.1,44,163,43.7,163.9,43.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.6,54.7c-0.6,0.3-1.6,0.6-1.8,1.7c0.9,0,1.2,0.8,1.8,1.1s1.4,0.9,1.9,0.1 c0.5-0.8,0.5-1.9,0-2.7C144.1,54.1,143.2,54.3,142.6,54.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.3,54.4c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.4c0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.4,0.1c0,0,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.2 C121.6,54.6,121.4,54.5,121.3,54.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135.7,53.3c-0.8,1-1.8,1.6-2.1,2.7C136.3,55.9,136.4,55.8,135.7,53.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167,45.1c0,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c1-1.5,0.4-2.7-0.7-3.8C166,42.5,166.2,43.8,167,45.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M122.8,60c0,0.6,0.6,0.6,1,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.4-0.5,1.5-1.3c0.1-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.9-0.7 C123.7,58.8,122.9,59.1,122.8,60z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M151,42.6c4.4-0.9,7.3,0.8,11.4-0.9c-2-3.1-5-3.2-7.5-2.6c-5.5,0.6-8.8-4.8-14.5-4.6 c4.9-1.3,0.1-9.3-2.4-4c-0.6,1.9-6.9,2-7.6-0.1c-0.6-2.4-2.8-1.7-4.2-1.7c-1.4,0-2.6,1.2-2.2,3c0.4,2.5-5.4,3.5-4.7,0.5 c0-3.7-4.3-0.4-5.7-2.3c-1.6-4.5,5.8-3.9,6.1-6.7c4.9-1.2,4.2-7.2,1-4.4c-2.2,3.2-8-2.6-5.2-4.7c-2.2-1.5-3.5-3.7-4.7-6.1h-21 l-5.2,6.2l-16,6.9c3.5-0.1,7-1.2,10.5-0.7c3.9,6.5,12.7,5.1,18.6,8c3.6,3.1-0.9,3.2-3,2.5c-5.2,8.5,7,2.9,6.7,6.6 c0,2.2,5.3,2.4,2.7,0c-2.5-1.4-3-5.9,0.8-3.6c2.1,1.6,2.9,4.1,2.9,6.6c2.5-1.9,2.2,1.1,3.5,1.6c1.7,2.2-3.5,1.4,0,5.3 c2.5,3.4,2.1-2.4,4.5-1.5c6.5,1.1,8.8-7.7,13.3-8.3c4.8,5.7-4.5,8.4-4.4,13c2.4,2.8-3.6,1.2-2.3,3.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.4,2.7,2.7 c3.3,1.2,3.6-7.7,6.7-5.5C138.8,51.9,146.9,47.4,151,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M199.6,58.5l-3.2-6.6c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.2c-3.3,1.7-3.8,2.7-2.6,6.6c3.1-1.2,4.3-0.5,4.2,2.6 c0,1.2,0.5,2.2,1.1,3.2c0.4,0.6,0.9,0.9,1.6,0.4c0.6-0.4,1.3-0.8,0.7-1.7c-0.3-0.4-0.7-0.9-0.9-1.3C199,59.9,198.8,59,199.6,58.5z "></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M194.9,63c-2.8,2.5,1.5,2.6,1.4,4.2c0,0.5,0.3,0.9,0.8,1c0.3,0.1,0.8-0.1,1-0.3 c0.4-0.4,0.2-0.8-0.1-1.2C197.1,65.4,196.4,64,194.9,63z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M186.2,36.1c-2.3,1.2-4.6,1.5-6.7,2.7c-1.6,0.9-3.5,2.4-5.4,2.1c-2.8-0.3-2.4,1.1-2,2.4 c0.3,0.9,0.4,1.8,0.4,2.9c2.7-1.2,5.1-2.5,8-2.2c0.9,0.1,1.8-0.5,2.1,0.8c0.3,1.1,0.8,2.2-0.5,2.8c-1.7,0.8-2.2,2.8-4.4,3.1 c-1.4,0.2-1.1,1.9-0.8,3s1.4,1,2.4,0.7c1.9-0.6,3.1-2.3,5.3-2.4c0.6,0,0.7-1,0.5-1.6c-0.9-3.3-0.4-6.5,0.5-9.8 C186.1,39.3,186.8,37.9,186.2,36.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.7,46c-0.7-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.7-1c-0.1,0-0.3,0.4-0.3,0.6C179.1,46.1,179.5,46.5,180.7,46z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.4,28.2c-0.8,1.8-2.7,3-5.2,2.9c-1.1-0.1-2.6-0.4-3,1.2c-0.3,1.4,0.8,2.1,1.8,2.7 c0.6,0.4,1.1,0.9,2.1,0.8c-0.4-2.5,1-4,3.4-4.7c1.9-0.5,2.6-1.7,3.3-4.2C168.9,28,168.1,26.5,167.4,28.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M140.8,56.4c0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2C140.8,56.5,140.8,56.4,140.8,56.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.8,26.1c-0.6-0.1-0.9,0.5-0.7,0.9c0.6,1,0.3,2.7,2.1,2.9c0.6,0,0.7-0.5,0.6-1 C75.3,27.9,75.4,26.5,73.8,26.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M61.3,29.4c-0.3,1.6,1.2,0.9,2,1.1c1-0.2,2.6,0.4,2.5-1.3c-0.1-1-1-2.2-2.1-2.1 C62.6,27.2,61.4,28.3,61.3,29.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M42.7,33.5l-0.5,0.9C42.7,34.4,42.7,34,42.7,33.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M77.4,26.6c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.3,0.8-0.6c0.5-2-2.3-1.1-2.4-2.5C75.7,24.9,75.9,26.1,77.4,26.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M55.2,27.8c0.8,0.1,1.7-0.2,1.6-1c0-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.1-0.6L54,27.4C54.3,27.6,54.7,27.7,55.2,27.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M101.1,43.4c-0.5,1.6,1.4,2.1,2,3.2c0.1,0,0.3,0,1.1,0.4c-0.4-1.8-1.2-3.1-2.5-4 C101.6,43,101.2,43.2,101.1,43.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M91.8,67c-0.9-0.7-1.9-2.2-3-1.4c-1.5,1,0.6,2,0.8,3.2c0.3,1,1,2,2.2,2.3c1.8,0.1,0.7-2,2.2-2 c0.6,0,1.2-0.2,1-0.9c-0.1-0.6-0.7-0.8-1.3-0.8C93.1,67.4,92.4,67.4,91.8,67z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M103,41.2c-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.4-0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.5,0.2,0.7C102.9,41.3,103,41.2,103,41.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105.8,56c0.5,0.1,0.9,1.2,1.5,0.2c0.3-0.6-0.1-1.2-0.5-1.7c-1.2-1.4-4.3-1-5.2,0.7 c-0.7,1.3-0.4,2.2,1.3,2.3c0.6,0,1.3,0,1.9,0c0.1,1.1,0.5,2,1.9,2.2c0.1,0,0.5-0.3,0.5-0.5c-0.2-1.1-0.8-1.9-2.1-1.9 C105.4,56.9,104.3,55.8,105.8,56z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M102.5,39.6c-0.2-0.1-0.8,0.2-0.8,0.4c0,0.5,0.5,0.5,0.9,0.6C102.7,40.2,103.2,39.8,102.5,39.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M112,51.7c0.3,1.3,1.5,2.8,2.8,2.9c1.2,0.1,2.6-1.4,2.5-2.6c0-1.8-2.2-0.8-3.1-1.5 C113.1,50.5,111.7,50.5,112,51.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,62.2c0-0.5-0.3-0.8-0.8-0.9c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7s0.2,0.7,0.6,0.7S160,62.6,160,62.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.5,222h7.6c-2.4-2.4-4.7-2-7.3-0.2C73.7,221.9,73.6,221.9,73.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,197.5c0.8,0.2,1.4-0.3,1-1.1c-0.5-1.1-0.1-2.9-1.9-3.1c-0.8-0.1-0.6,0.7-0.7,1.5 C70,195.4,68.8,197.2,70.7,197.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,211.3c-0.6-0.3-1.3-0.1-1.3,0.5c-0.4,2-2.7,3.2-2.1,6.1c1.5-2,2.7-3.6,3.9-5.3 C71.5,212.1,71.3,211.6,70.7,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M156.2,111.7c1.7,0,2.4-0.9,2-2.1c-0.4-1.3,0-2.2,1-3.7c-2.4,1-4.6,1.2-4.1,3.8 C155.2,110.5,154.3,111.7,156.2,111.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M76.8,192.1c0.2-1.4,0.5-2.9-1.8-3.7c-0.4,1.1-0.2,2.3-0.7,3.3c-0.4,0.9,0.5,1.2,1.2,1.4 C76.3,193.3,76.7,192.7,76.8,192.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M90.4,210.7c1.8,2.1,2.1,2,3.3-0.5c0.7-1.4,0.1-3,1.3-4.2c-2-0.3-2.9,1.2-4.5,1.6 c-3.7,0.9-6.1-0.9-8.7-2.8c-1.4-1-2.6-1.1-3.6,0.3c-0.7,0.2-1.4-0.5-2.1,0c2.2,3.6,2.2,3.6,6.6,4.8c0.7,0.2,1.3,0.6,1.4,1.1 c0.3,1.2-1.2,0.2-1.5,1c-0.4,0.9-1.7-0.4-2.1,0.7c-0.5,1.1,1.6,6.3,2.8,6.8s2,0.1,2.3-1.1c0.8-2.9,4.3-4.4,4.5-7.6 C90.1,210.8,90.3,210.7,90.4,210.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.4,207.6c-0.2-2.1-3.6-5.1-5.8-5c-2.8-1-3.1-5-6.8-5.5c-3.6-0.7,1,2.8-2.1,2.8 c-2.6,1.2-2.6,6.3-0.1,2.2c0.7,2.1,3.9,0.7,2.9,2.8c-0.6,2.6-3.2,3.4-5.7,3.9l-0.3,9.1C60.3,215.3,71,210.9,72.4,207.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.2,193.9c0.1-1.6-1.3-2.3-2.3-3.1c-0.2-0.2-0.4-0.3-0.5-0.3l-0.1,2.2c0.4,0.2,0.2,0.7,0,1.1 l-0.1,2c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1C56.7,195.4,58.1,195.6,58.2,193.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.4,179.6c-1.1,1.3-2,2.1-1.6,4C57.9,182.3,58.7,181.5,58.4,179.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M63.1,168.8c-2.1-2.4-0.3-6.4-5.7-6.1c-0.4-0.2-0.8-0.4-1.2-0.5l-0.2,7.7c0.6,0.6,1.2,0.9,1.8,0.9 c-1.6-4.7-1.1-6,1.8-0.6C60.6,169.2,61.2,167.7,63.1,168.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,189.3c0-0.5-0.2-1-0.7-0.9c-0.6,0.2-1.1,0.7-1.6,1c0.5,0.3,1,0.9,1.6,1 C85.6,190.6,85.5,189.8,85.6,189.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.3,173.6c-1.5,0.4-1.6,1.7-1.8,2.8c0.2,0.6-0.1,1.7,0.7,1.4c1.2-0.6,1.5-2,2-3.2 C59.4,174.1,59.1,173.4,58.3,173.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135,147.7c2.1,0.1,4.3-0.8,6,1.3c1,1.1,2.8,1.8,4.2,0.6c1.6-1.3,0.5-2.5-0.5-3.8 c-1.6-1.9-4.5-2.8-5-5.7c-0.2-1.3-1.2-0.5-1.9-0.1c-2,1.1-4,2.7-6.3,0.4c-0.2-0.2-1.1-0.2-1.3,0c-1.5,1.2-3.2,0.7-4.9,0.9 c-0.9,0.1-2.2,0-1.9,1.3c0.2,1,1.5,1.5,2.5,1.2c3-0.7,3-0.7,4.5,1c0.1,0.1,0.4,0.2,0.5,0.2c2.7-0.8,1.7,1.4,2.5,2.4 c-1.2,0.1-1.9-0.7-3.1-0.1c0.7,0.5,1.4,0.9,1.4,1.7c0,1.1,0.7,1.3,1.7,1.3c1.2-0.1,1-0.7,0.8-1.5C134,148.2,134.4,147.7,135,147.7 z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M153.2,222c0-0.4-0.1-0.7,0.1-1c0.3,0.2,0.6,0.4,0.6,0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.3,0.2,0.4h2 c0.2-0.1,0.3-0.3,0.3-0.3c-0.2-0.7-0.8-1.2-1.6-1.2c-0.9-0.1-1.9-0.3-2.5,0.6c-0.6,0.9-1.2,1-1.9,0c-0.6-0.8-1.4-0.8-2.1-0.8 c0.1,0.7,0.4,1.2,0.8,1.7H153.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.2,221.9c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1h3.8C123.8,221.5,122.6,221.4,121.2,221.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,222c-0.5-0.9-0.6-1.5,0.8-1.7c0.4-0.7,0.8-1.9-0.6-1.5c-2.7,0.7-2.9-0.9-3.6-2.5 c3.2,0.4,3,0.4,2.5-2.5c-0.3-1.5-1.2-1.3-2.2-1.3c-1.2,0-1.8,0.2-1.3,1.5c0.3,0.8-0.3,1.1-1.1,1.1c-2.3,0-4.4-0.6-6.4-1.6 c-1.7-0.9-3.9-2-5.5-0.6c-1.7,1.5-0.2,3,1,4.5c1.1,1.3,2.5,2.4,3.8,3.4c0.5,0.4,1,0.7,1.2,1.2h9.7L147.5,222L147.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M171.4,94.6c-0.6,0-1.3,0.6-1.2,1.3c0.1,0.8,0.9,1,1.6,1.1v-0.5L172,97c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.3,0.9-0.8 C172.1,95.9,172.4,94.5,171.4,94.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58,102.9c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.2,1.2,0.2c-0.4-1-0.8-1.9-1.1-2.7L58,102.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,170.2c0.1,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c0.4-1.2-1-1.4-1.4-2.3c-0.1-0.3-0.5-0.4-0.8-0.5 C67.3,168.7,68.3,169.4,69.1,170.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M95.3,215.8c0.7-1.4-0.6-1.6-1.4-2c-0.5-0.3-1.3-0.3-1.2,0.5c0.3,2-0.9,1.5-2,1.2 c-1.3-0.3-2,0.4-2.4,1.3c-0.5,0.9-0.5,1.6,0.7,2.1c1.4,0.4,0.9,1.7,1,3.1C92.5,220.2,94.2,218.2,95.3,215.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141,187.5c0.7,1.2,1.1,2.4,3,2.7C144,188.3,144.4,186.4,141,187.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,189c1.3-0.5,2.4-1,3.9-0.5c1,0.4,1.1-0.9,0.6-1.1c-1.7-0.7-0.5-1.7-0.3-2.8 C149.2,185.4,148.3,187.1,147.5,189z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M108.7,199.5c-2.7-0.6-4.6-1.4-6.4-3C102.1,200.8,103.3,201.4,108.7,199.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M146.6,211.3c0.6,1,2.2,0.9,3.1,0.3c1.3-0.9,2.7-1.9,3.3-3.2c0.5-1.1,2-2.6,0.9-3.7 c-0.6-0.6-2.3,0.3-3.3,0.9c-0.8,0.4-0.5,1.3-0.8,1.9c-0.4,0.8-1,1.6-1.7,0.3c-1.8-3.1-4.5-1.1-7.2-1.4 C142.8,208.4,145.4,209.1,146.6,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59.8,220.6c-0.2,0.5-0.2,1-0.3,1.4H61C60.6,221.6,60.2,221.2,59.8,220.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.7,142.8c-1.8,4-5.7-1.1-7,1.9c0.1,4.1,6.3,2.3,7.5,5c1.5,4.9-10.2,6.2-5.4,9.9 c2.7,10.9-13.7-5.5-18.2-6.1c-2.3-4-5.5,0-7.7,1.9c-3.1,2.1-8.1-0.3-10.8,3.5c-2,5.8,10-0.4,10.7,4.5c1.3,2.6,4.7,3.3,5.7,0 c8-2.2,20.6,16.1-2.9,6.7c-3.8-1.3,0.4,3.4-2.9,2.8c-7.3,2.1,8.6,9,11.6,6.8c1.6-0.6,3.4-0.4,3.6,1.3c1.1,3.9,6.4-2.5,9.1-0.7 c0.6,2.5,3.9-0.6,1.9-2.1c-3-2.3,3.8-4,2-7.2c-8-2.4-2.8,2.8-10.2-5c2.1-3.3,3.5-0.2,6.4,0.2c5.7-5.5,17.6-1.3,21.6,5.4 c3.8,4.2-2.2,0.1-3.4,1.9c-0.6,0.8,0.1,1,0.8,1.5c1.9,1.8-6.8,7.4-4.1,2.6c0.5-3.8-3.3-9.3-7.4-6.9c0.4,2.4,6.9,2.6,4,6.5 c8.3-3.9-7,7.2-1.7,11.1c-2.5,1.3-3.9-1.4-4.6,2.9c-1,1.9,1.2,2.1,2,2.4c2.8,0.8,0.7-3.2,2.6-3.7c4.5-0.3-4.8,7.5-3.3,11.4 c-4.3,5.7,9.1-5,12-2.1c2.1,0.7,5.2,2.1,7.4,2.7l-0.2-8c-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.7-0.1-2.8v-1.6c-1.5-2.2-4-3.9-4-7 c-5.3-2.6-3.6,7.3-8.1,6.8c2.6-5.9-5.6-3.7,0-7.2c5.5,2.5,2.8-6.3,8-2.9c3.1,3.2,0.9-2.6,3.7-2.8c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2l-0.7-22.4 c-4.1,2-7.8,4.3-10.9,3.1c-1.5-3.4,4.6-3.9-2.8-8c0.6-4.4,6.1,2,5.8,5.5c0.4-1.2,2.6-1.4,2.2-2c-2.4-3.2,7.6-3.1-2.8-6.9 C161.7,145.6,158.9,139.6,155.7,142.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141.3,204.5c1.6,0.3,3.3-0.3,3.2-1.4c-0.2-1.6-2.2-1-3.5-0.8c-0.1,0-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2 c2.6-4.1,6-1.1,9.1-0.7c-1.5-1.4-3.3-2.6-3.9-4.3c-1.1-2.8-3.7-4.2-6-4.9c-4.1-1.3-7.3-3.8-11.3-5.2c-2.4-0.8-4.4-0.2-4.8,1 c-1.2,3-2.7,1.3-4.3,0.9c-0.7-0.2-1.4-0.5-1.9-1.1c-0.5-0.7-1.1-0.6-1.7-0.1c-0.5,0.5-1.5,0.6-1.5,1.4c0,0.9,0.9,0.7,1.5,0.8 c0.8,0.1,1.1,0.6,1.2,1.3c0.3,2.8,2.2,3.2,4.6,2.7c1-0.2,1.9-0.4,2.7,0.2c0.7,0.4,1.9,1.3,1.4,1.7c-1.2,1.1-0.7,3.2-2.7,3.6 c-0.9,0.2-1.9,0.4-2.7,0.7c-0.7,0.2-1.1,0.8-0.8,1.5c0.3,0.6,0.9,0.5,1.4,0.3c1.4-0.6,2.4,0.1,3.2,1c0.3,0.3,0.4,0.9-0.1,1.1 c-1.2,0.5-2.2,0.1-3.1-0.6c-1.2-0.8-2-1.2-3.1,0.5c-0.8,1.2-2.6,2.3-4.6,1.3c-2.1-1.1-4-0.3-4.6,2.1c-0.3-0.2-0.4-0.1-0.5,0 c-2.2-1,0.4-2.5-0.5-3.8c-1.3,0.5-2.7,1.1-4,1.7c-0.6,0.3-1.3,0.7-0.4,1.4c0.5,0.4,1.5,0.5,0.5,1.2c-0.5,0.4-1.1,1-2,0.6 c-0.7-0.3-1.2-1.2-2.4-0.8c3.3,5.6,9.2,8.4,14.5,11.9c0.8,0.5,1.7,0.8,2.6,1.1c1.7,0.5,3.8-0.4,3.9-1.3c0.3-2.4,1.4-0.8,2.3-0.7 c1.4,0.1,2.3,2.3,3.5,1.3s-1.1-2-1.1-3.2c0-1.8-1.3-2.6-3-2.3c-1.5,0.2-2.9,0.6-3.7-1c-0.7-1.4,0.3-2.7,1.2-3.6 c1-0.9,1.5-1.6,1-2.9c-0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,1-1.1c2.3,1.5,3.4-0.5,5-1.2c3-1.4,5.4-0.6,5.7,2.1c1.2-0.8,2.6-0.9,3.3-2.2 c0.4-0.7,2.5-0.5,1.5-1.9c-0.8-1.2-1.8,0.2-2.8,0.3c-0.2,0-0.3-0.1-0.5-0.2c1.6-1.9,1.5-3.1-0.8-4.3c-1.6-0.8-2.6-2-3.8-3.4 c5.9,0.4,8.3,2.3,9.4,7.1c0.2,0.9,0.2,1.9-0.5,2.8c-0.5,0.6-1,1.1,0.2,1.5c0.9,0.3,1.9,0.7,2.2-0.7 C140.6,205.2,140.2,204.2,141.3,204.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.7,146l-0.2,6.4c3.2,8,0.8-1.6,5.7,0.9c0.7-1.5-1.5-3.4-1-4.6c3.5-1.9-1.9-3.1-0.1-5.8 c7.7,5.4,0.5-2.4-4-8.7l-0.3,10.4C57.2,145.5,57.3,146,56.7,146z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.5,124.7c-0.4,0.5-0.6,0.7-0.7,0.9c-0.2,0.9,2.9,3.6,3.9,3.5c0.7-0.1,0.9-0.6,0.7-1.1 C170.9,125.9,167.9,127,167.5,124.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M133.1,208.9c1.8,0.9,3.5,1.7,5.3,2.5C138.2,208.4,136.4,207.6,133.1,208.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,125.1c-0.7,1.1-1.5,2.2-2,3.4c-0.4,0.8,0.6,0.8,1.1,1.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.5,3.4,0.1 c0,0.8-0.1,1.6,0,2.3c0.1,0.8,0.6,1.6,1.5,1.6c1.2,0,1.4-1,1.6-1.9c0.3-1.4-3.6-6.3-5.1-6.6C160.3,125.1,160,125,160,125.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.6,114c-1.5-0.1-2.2,0.5-2.5,1.6c0,0.1,0.3,0.6,0.4,0.5C163.6,115.9,164.3,115.3,164.6,114z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M79.3,137.7c-2.1-1-2.5,0.9-3.3,2.3c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.8-2.1-2.9c-0.3-0.6-1-1.2-1.8-0.6 c-1.6,1.1-2,4.9-0.5,6.2c1.7,1.4,2.2,2.7,1,4.5c-0.3,0.5-0.4,1.3,0.1,1.7s1.1-0.1,1.6-0.3c1.2-0.6,2.2-0.8,3.6-0.2 c2.5,1.1,3.9,0,3.4-2.4c-0.2-1.1,0-1.8,0.6-2.6C82.8,142.2,81.2,138.5,79.3,137.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.1,206.8c-0.7,0-1.7,0.4-1.2,0.9c0.7,0.8-0.2,2.5,1.5,2.6c1.2,0,1-1.1,1-1.5 C170.4,207.6,170.5,206.7,169.1,206.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.5,120.8c1,2.1,1.9,4.2,3.2,6.3l-0.3-8.4c-0.6,0.2-1.2,0.4-1.9,0.5 C169.5,119.5,169.1,119.9,169.5,120.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M172.4,114.7l-0.1-3.7c-0.6,0.9-1.2,2-1.9,3C170.1,116.2,171.1,115.4,172.4,114.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M96.9,138.9c1.6-0.4,1.4-1.8,2.1-2.6c0.1-0.6-0.2-1.1-0.7-1c-1.4,0.3-1.5,1.6-1.9,2.6 C96.3,138.3,96.3,139,96.9,138.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M94.9,149.8c0.7,1.1,1.3,2.3,3,2.4c0.7,0,0.9-0.6,0.8-1.2c-0.3-1.5-1.8-1.6-3-2.1 C95,148.7,94.8,149.2,94.9,149.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M113,142.3c1.3,0,2.1-0.8,2.1-2s-0.8-2-2.1-2c-1.1-0.1-1.2,0.9-1.2,1.9 C112,141,111.4,142.3,113,142.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M115.4,195.6c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.2,1.5-1.1c0-0.2-0.1-0.6-0.2-0.7c-0.8-0.5-0.9,0.6-1.6,0.7 c-0.6,0.1-1.3,0.2-1.4,1.1C114.4,196.1,114.9,195.6,115.4,195.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M111.9,195.2c0.6-1,0.4-1.8-0.2-2.9c-1.9-3.3-5.2-5.3-8.3-7.4c-0.8-0.6-2.3-0.3-2.2,0.6 c0.2,2.1-1.6,1.9-2.6,2.8c-0.4-0.9,0.6-2.7-1.6-1.6c-1.3,0.7-1.4-0.4-1.6-1.1c-0.6-1.6-1.7-3-3.7-2.4c-3.2,0.9-6.1,0.5-9.2-1.2 c0.8,1.7,0.5,3.7,2.6,4.3c2,0.6,4.1-1,6.1,0.1c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.2,1.3-0.4c0.6,0.6,0.5,1.1-0.4,1.3c-0.5,0.1-0.8,0.5-0.6,1 s0.7,0.6,1.2,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.4,2.3-0.6c0.9,3.9,0.9,3.9-2.5,2.9c1.8,1.4,1.9,2.9,1,4.5c1.3-0.1,2.6-0.3,3.7-0.4 c0.7-1-1.4-1.6-0.3-2.6c0.6-0.5,7.6,0,7.8,0.7c0.6,2.2,2.5,2,4.2,2.6C110.2,196.3,111.2,196.3,111.9,195.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M110.1,151.4c0,0.9-0.3,1.9,1.2,2c0.7,0,1.6,0,1.4-0.8c-0.2-0.9,0.2-2.3-1.2-2.7 C110.5,149.6,110.2,150.6,110.1,151.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M89.5,140.8c0.3,0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.4c0.3-0.3,0.2-0.9-0.1-1.2c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.9-2.3-3 c-0.5-0.8-1.8-0.9-2.5-0.7c-1.1,0.3,0,1.1-0.1,1.7c-0.2,2,1.8,3.1,2.4,4.8c0.1,0.2,0.4,0.9,1,0.5c0.3-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.8-0.7 c-0.4-0.3-0.8-0.6-1-0.9s-0.2-0.7-0.1-1C88.9,140.2,89.2,140.5,89.5,140.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M62,154.7c0,1.9,2.1,1.5,2.6,2.7c1.4,3.1,4.4,5.2,6.4,7.9c1.6,2.1,0.9,3,0.3,4.6 c-0.8,1.9-1.9,2.3-3.4,0.6c-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.7-1.4-0.4c-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.8-0.6,1.3c0.8,1.2,1.1,2.7,1.7,3.9c1.2,2.7,4,4.5,4.3,7.5 c0.1,0.4,0.1,0.9,0.7,1c0.6,0.2,1.1-0.1,1.4-0.6c0.6-0.8,1.2-1.7,0.5-2.7c-0.8-1.1-1.2-1.9,0.3-2.8c1.4-0.8,2.6-1.1,3.8,0.1 c1.3,1.3,2.6,1.1,3.7-0.1c1.4-1.5,2.8-0.9,4.3-0.4c3.1,1,5.7,2.8,8.1,4.7c2,1.6,3.6,1.2,5.2-0.1c2.1-1.7,4.6-2.5,7.1-3 c2.3-0.5,4.7,0.3,5.9,2.1c1.9,3,5.6,3.2,8.1,5.3c1.1,0.9,1.9-0.7,2.9-1c0.6-0.2,0.3-0.9-0.1-1.4c-1.6-2.5-3.8-4.4-6-6.3 c-0.7-0.6-2.3-0.6-1.8-2c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2.7-2.8c1-0.2,2.8,0.5,2.7-1.4c0-1.5-0.4-2.8-2.1-3.4c-0.6-0.2-0.8-0.7-1.1-1.1 c-1.5-1.9-3.1-1.9-4.2,0.3c-1,1.9-1.9,1.1-3.3,0.3c1.1-0.7,2.1-1.2,3-1.8c0.8-0.4,0.9-1.1,0-1.3c-2.4-0.8-3.4-3.4-5.8-4.2 c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.1-0.4-0.2c0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.2,0.4c-0.2,0.6,1.1,1.3,0,1.8c-0.8,0.4-1.5-0.1-2-0.6c-1.1-1-1.6-2.8-3.8-2.9 c0.2,0.4,0.2,0.7,0.4,0.9c1.6,1.4,2,3,0,4.1c-1.9,1.1-2.8-0.7-3.6-1.9c-0.9-1.4-1.5-3-2.3-4.4c-0.4-0.7-0.9-1.4-2-1 c-0.9,0.3-2.2,0.2-2.4,1.5c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.5c-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.2-0.9-0.4c-2.3-1.6-4.1-4.1-7.7-2.5c-0.9,0.4-2.7,0.3-2.2-1.8 c0.6-2.4-0.9-3.1-3.4-2.8c-2.2,0.3-4.6-0.8-6.6,0.9c0,0-0.4-0.1-0.5-0.2c-1.3-1.6-2.5-0.7-3.9,0C65,154.3,63.6,155.1,62,154.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M97.9,139.8c-0.6,1-1.4,2.1-2.1,3.1C97.8,142.6,98.5,141.6,97.9,139.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,148.2c-2,0.4,0.4,1.6-0.1,2.5c0.9-0.6,2.7,0,2.4-1.5C71.2,148.4,70.1,147.9,69.1,148.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M87.8,148.8c1.2-0.5,1.6-1.4,1.3-3.5c-0.9,1.5-2.1,2-2.2,3.2C86.9,148.9,87.3,149,87.8,148.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,200.6c3,4.2,6.5,1.4,9.6,0.9c0.8,0.8-0.9,2.2,0.9,2.2c1.2,0,2.4-0.4,2.5-2 c0-1.1-0.7-1.5-1.6-1.9c-1.9-0.8-3.3-2.1-3.5-4.2C89.3,195.6,87.6,198.6,85.6,200.6z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M196.9,53.5l-2.7-5.5c-0.8,0.2-1.7,0.5-2.4,0.2c1.1,1.2,2.2,1.8,2.2,3c-0.1,1.6,2.7,0.6,2.5,2.4 C196.6,53.6,196.8,53.6,196.9,53.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M193.2,74.6c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.1,1.2,0.2C194,74.6,193.7,74.4,193.2,74.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.3,67.2c1.5-0.4,2.9-0.4,4.1-1.6c1.1-1.1,2.2-2.1,3.2-3.3c1.5-1.7,2.5-0.6,3.8,0.2 c2.1,1.4,2,5.7,6.3,4.3c1.9,1.7,3.8,1,5.9,0.4l-4.9-10.1c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8c0.1-2.6-2.2-2.8-3.4-3.8 c-1.1-1-1.6-0.6-0.7-2c0.5-0.8,1.2-1.5,0-2.2c-1-0.6-2.1-1.4-3.1-0.5c-2.1,2.1-3.6,0.5-4.6-0.7c-1.2-1.5-2.4-1-3.7-0.7 c-1.9,0.5-4.8,4.3-4,5.8c0.7,1.3,2.2,2.4,3.5,3.2c3.2,2.1,3.2,2,0.6,4.7c-0.8,0.8-1.2,1.2-2.2,0.3c-0.6-0.5-1.5-0.6-2.3,0 c0.9,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.9,6.1c-1.1-2.9-4.3-2.7-5.5-4.8c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.4c-0.4,3.4-0.5,7-0.4,10.5c0.7,0.7,1.3,0.8,2.4,0.2 c1.9-0.9,3.3-1.6,1.5-3.7c-0.3-0.3,0-1,0-1.3C175.6,65.3,177.2,68,180.3,67.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M195.6,114.5c-0.4-1.1-2-1.4-3.3-1.8c-0.3-0.1-0.9,0-0.9,0.4c0,1.2,1.2,1.4,1.9,2 c0.2,0.2,0.4,0.4,0.6,0.6l1.9-0.9C195.7,114.7,195.6,114.6,195.6,114.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M188.9,113.5c-0.4-1.8-2.1-1.2-3.3-1.3c-2.3-0.2-1.5-2.4-2.5-3.4c-0.2-0.2,0.6-0.9,1.2-0.5 c1.7,1.2,2.9,0.5,4.1-0.6c0.7-0.7,1.4-0.6,2.3-0.2c3.1,1.6,5.5,4.1,8.6,5.6l21.5-10.5l-4.7-9.6c-1.8-0.2-4.7,1.3-4.3,2.6 c0.2,0.8-2.3,3,1.1,2.8c0.7,3,2,0.9,3,0.2c0.5-0.3,0.7-1.2,1.5-0.8c0.7,0.3,0.6,1,0.4,1.6c-0.1,0.4-0.3,0.9-0.1,1.2 c0.3,0.6,1.2,1.1,0.1,1.7c-0.8,0.4-1.4,0.1-2-0.4c-1.9-1.5-3.7-1.4-5.6,0c-1.2,1-2.5,0.8-4.1,0.1c4-1.1,4.2-1.4,3.9-5.1 c-0.9,0.1-1.2,0.7-1.8,1.2c-2.3,2-4.5,4.1-6.3,6.6c-0.1,0.7-0.3,1.4-1.3,1.5c-0.6,0.1-0.9-0.3-1-0.8c-0.1-0.6-0.9-1.3,0.2-1.8 c1.3-0.5,0.7-1,0.2-1.8c-1.3-2.2-3.8-3.6-4.5-6.1c1.2-0.2,2-0.1,2.9,1c1.4,1.7,2.5,4,6.4,3.9c-2.5-1-0.8-3.1-2.5-4.2 c-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.7,0-0.8c2.4-0.7,1.8-3.4,3.6-4.6c1.1-0.8,0.7-2.2-1.2-2.2c-1.5,0-2-0.7-2.4-2c-0.8-2.4-1.7-5-5.3-5.1 c-0.3,0-0.6-0.4-0.8-0.7c-0.6-1.3-1.9-1.9-3-2.8c1-0.7,3.5,1.6,3.5-1.6c0-1.9-1.6-1.1-2.4-1.6c-0.1,1.2-1.4,1.9-1.1,3.2 c-1.7,0.2-3-0.4-4.3-1.6c-2.2-2.2-5.8-3-7.4-5.9c-0.4-0.8-1.1-1-1.7-0.2c-1.1,1.3-2.1,1.3-3.1,0c-0.3-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.4-0.5 c-0.6,0.4-0.5,1.2,0,1.7c1,1,1.5,2.2,2,3.4c0.3,0.8,0.8,1.8-0.4,2.3c-1,0.5-1.5-0.3-2-1s-1.2-1.4-1.9-2c-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.8-0.2 c-0.5,0.4-0.2,1,0.1,1.4c0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.2,1.6c-0.8,0.6-1.4,0.3-1.9-0.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.3-0.4-0.4c0.1,0.9,0.1,1.8,0.2,2.7 c1.2,1.3,2.7,2.3,4.4,3.2c0.8,0.4,1.8,0.2,1.8-0.9c0-1.6,0.8-1.3,1.7-0.6c1.1,0.8,2.5,1.2,3.3,0.3c1.7-1.9,4.6-0.5,6.3-2.5 c0.5-0.7,2.2,0.1,2.3,1.5c0.1,1.2,0.7,2.3,1.8,2.8c1.7,0.9,1.9,2.4,2.9,3.8c-0.7-0.1-1.1-0.1-1.4-0.1c-1.9-0.4-2-2.3-3.2-3.4 c-0.5-0.4-0.9-1-1.6-0.8c-0.8,0.3-0.6,1-0.7,1.6c-0.1,0.8,1,1.6,0.3,2.2c-1.7,1.7-0.7,3.3,0.2,4.8c1,1.7,1.3,3.6,0.4,5.3 c-1.8,3.1-1.6,4.8,1.1,7.1c0.7,0.6,1.9,1.1,1.8,2.4c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-0.4,0.7,0.5,1.7-0.9,2.2c-1.1,0.4-1.5-0.3-2.2-0.7 c-1.6-0.8-2.8-1.8-3.7-3.4c-0.5-0.9-1.2-2.2-2.8-2.4c-2.1-2.9-3.3-6.2-4.8-9.4c-0.8-1.8-1.8-3.8-3.5-5.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3 c0.4,3.6,0.9,6.7,1.2,8.6c1.6,0.7,2.7,2,3.3,3.7c-1.2,0-2.1-0.7-2.9-1.3l0,0l11.5,23.7c0.4-0.2,0.9-0.5,1.3-0.7 c0.7-0.4,1.3-0.2,1.7,0.1l2.1-1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.9-2.7-1.4C187.9,116,189.2,114.6,188.9,113.5z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M33.4,53.6c-0.2-1.8,2.6-0.8,2.5-2.4c0-1.2,1.1-1.8,2.2-3c-0.7,0.3-1.6,0-2.4-0.2L33,53.5 C33.1,53.6,33.3,53.6,33.4,53.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M35.6,75c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.2-0.2c0-0.1,0-0.2-0.1-0.2C36.2,74.4,35.9,74.6,35.6,75z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.9,66c0,0.3,0.3,1,0,1.3c-1.8,2.1-0.4,2.8,1.5,3.7c1.1,0.6,1.7,0.5,2.4-0.2 c0.1-3.5,0-7.1-0.4-10.5c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.2,2.1-4.4,1.9-5.5,4.8c-0.9-2.6,0-4.3,0.9-6.1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.5-2.3,0 c-1,0.9-1.4,0.5-2.2-0.3c-2.6-2.7-2.6-2.6,0.6-4.7c1.3-0.8,2.8-1.9,3.5-3.2c0.8-1.5-2.1-5.3-4-5.8c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.8-3.7,0.7 c-1,1.2-2.5,2.8-4.6,0.7c-1-0.9-2.1-0.1-3.1,0.5c-1.2,0.7-0.5,1.4,0,2.2c0.9,1.4,0.4,1-0.7,2c-1.2,1-3.5,1.2-3.4,3.8 c0.1,2.4-2.7,2-4.2,1.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0l-4.9,10.1c2.1,0.6,4,1.3,5.9-0.4c4.3,1.4,4.2-2.9,6.3-4.3c1.3-0.8,2.3-1.9,3.8-0.2 c1,1.2,2.1,2.2,3.2,3.3c1.2,1.2,2.6,1.2,4.1,1.6C52.7,68,54.3,65.3,56.9,66z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M34.1,114.8l1.9,0.9c0.2-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.6-0.6c0.7-0.6,1.9-0.8,1.9-2c0-0.4-0.6-0.5-0.9-0.4 c-1.3,0.4-2.9,0.7-3.3,1.8C34.3,114.6,34.2,114.7,34.1,114.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M44.4,117c-1,0.5-1.9,0.8-2.7,1.4l2.1,1c0.4-0.3,1-0.5,1.7-0.1c0.4,0.2,0.9,0.5,1.3,0.7l11.5-23.7 l0,0c-0.8,0.6-1.7,1.3-2.9,1.3c0.6-1.7,1.7-3,3.3-3.7c0.3-1.9,0.8-5,1.2-8.6c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.3c-1.7,1.5-2.7,3.5-3.5,5.3 c-1.5,3.2-2.7,6.5-4.8,9.4c-1.6,0.2-2.3,1.5-2.8,2.4c-0.9,1.6-2.1,2.6-3.7,3.4c-0.7,0.4-1.1,1.1-2.2,0.7c-1.4-0.5-0.5-1.5-0.9-2.2 c-1.1-0.1-1.3,1.3-2.6,1.2c-0.1-1.3,1.1-1.8,1.8-2.4c2.7-2.3,2.9-4,1.1-7.1c-0.9-1.7-0.6-3.6,0.4-5.3c0.9-1.5,1.9-3.1,0.2-4.8 c-0.7-0.6,0.4-1.4,0.3-2.2c-0.1-0.6,0.1-1.3-0.7-1.6c-0.7-0.2-1.1,0.4-1.6,0.8c-1.2,1.1-1.3,3-3.2,3.4c-0.3,0-0.7,0-1.4,0.1 c1-1.4,1.2-2.9,2.9-3.8c1.1-0.5,1.7-1.6,1.8-2.8c0.1-1.4,1.8-2.2,2.3-1.5c1.7,2,4.6,0.6,6.3,2.5c0.8,0.9,2.2,0.5,3.3-0.3 c0.9-0.7,1.7-1,1.7,0.6c0,1.1,1,1.3,1.8,0.9c1.7-0.9,3.2-1.9,4.4-3.2c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0.2-2.7c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.3-0.4,0.4 c-0.5,0.7-1.1,1-1.9,0.4c-0.7-0.6-0.1-1.1,0.2-1.6c0.3-0.4,0.6-1,0.1-1.4c-0.6-0.5-1.3-0.3-1.8,0.2c-0.7,0.6-1.4,1.3-1.9,2 s-1,1.5-2,1c-1.2-0.5-0.7-1.5-0.4-2.3c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2-3.4c0.5-0.5,0.6-1.3,0-1.7c-0.6-0.4-1.1,0.1-1.4,0.5c-1,1.3-2,1.3-3.1,0 c-0.6-0.8-1.3-0.6-1.7,0.2c-1.6,2.9-5.2,3.7-7.4,5.9c-1.3,1.2-2.6,1.8-4.3,1.6c0.3-1.3-1-2-1.1-3.2c-0.8,0.5-2.4-0.3-2.4,1.6 c0,3.2,2.5,0.9,3.5,1.6c-1.1,0.9-2.4,1.5-3,2.8c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.8,0.7c-3.6,0.1-4.5,2.7-5.3,5.1c-0.4,1.3-0.9,2-2.4,2 c-1.9,0-2.3,1.4-1.2,2.2c1.8,1.2,1.2,3.9,3.6,4.6c0.5,0.1,0.3,0.6,0,0.8c-1.7,1.1,0,3.2-2.5,4.2c3.9,0.1,5-2.2,6.4-3.9 c0.9-1.1,1.7-1.2,2.9-1c-0.7,2.5-3.2,3.9-4.5,6.1c-0.5,0.8-1.1,1.3,0.2,1.8c1.1,0.5,0.3,1.2,0.2,1.8c-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.9-1,0.8 c-1-0.1-1.2-0.8-1.3-1.5c-1.8-2.5-4-4.6-6.3-6.6c-0.6-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.8-1.2c-0.3,3.7-0.1,4,3.9,5.1c-1.6,0.7-2.9,0.9-4.1-0.1 c-1.9-1.4-3.7-1.5-5.6,0c-0.6,0.5-1.2,0.8-2,0.4c-1.1-0.6-0.2-1.1,0.1-1.7c0.2-0.3,0-0.8-0.1-1.2c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.3,0.4-1.6 c0.8-0.4,1,0.5,1.5,0.8c1,0.7,2.3,2.8,3-0.2c3.4,0.2,0.9-2,1.1-2.8c0.4-1.3-2.5-2.8-4.3-2.6l-4.7,9.6l21.5,10.5 c3.1-1.5,5.5-4,8.6-5.6c0.9-0.4,1.6-0.5,2.3,0.2c1.2,1.1,2.4,1.8,4.1,0.6c0.6-0.4,1.4,0.3,1.2,0.5c-1,1-0.2,3.2-2.5,3.4 c-1.2,0.1-2.9-0.5-3.3,1.3C40.7,114.6,42,116,44.4,117z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_6_"> <rect id="Right_4_24_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0154 97.9651)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_10_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.3655 86.8559)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_8_"> <rect id="Right_3_30_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.709 98.5403)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_13_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4979 87.0826)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_10_"> <rect id="Right_2_19_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4026 99.1154)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_18_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.6303 87.3092)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_3_"> <g> <rect id="Right_1_47_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.0961 99.6905)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_47_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6571 87.5248)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#AD9669;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="89.3,13.7 91.4,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="140.7,13.7 138.6,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#255299;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#1E367D;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#1E367D;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#255299;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_31_"> <rect id="Right_10_1_" x="180.6" y="107.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.74 99.3841)" style="fill:#EDDB24;" width="41.5" height="4.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_10_1_" x="26.6" y="88.9" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.454 87.303)" style="fill:#EDDB24;" width="4.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#1E367D;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#1E367D;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#EDDB24;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> </g> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="146.7,23 153.2,25.9 163.7,21.9 156.8,18.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="84.3,23 77.8,25.9 67.3,21.9 74.2,18.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="72.9,28 66.5,30.8 56,26.8 63,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="61,33 54.6,35.8 44.1,31.9 51.1,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="49.3,38 46.3,44.4 38,42.7 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E5E5E5;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leicester City vs Everton</strong> Sunday 08 May, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-everton/933038/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"A feature of both Everton and Leicester's season has been <strong>goals from set pieces</strong>. While Lampard, in particular, has a number of aerial threats available to him both sides have, unfortunately conceded more from set piece than they have scored.</p><p>"In fact, only Leeds have conceded more (18) than Leicester (17) and Everton (14) from dead ball situations this term. With <strong>Dominic Calvert-Lewin</strong> (6/4 to score anytime) reportedly returning from injury and the likes of Yerry Mina (12/1) and Mason Holgate (18/1) coming forward from the back Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel could be in for a difficult afternoon."</p><blockquote><strong>Ben's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198246167">Back the draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-weekend-tips-back-liverpool-and-man-city-to-keep-the-home-fires-burning-060522-718.html">Man City v Newcastle: Back champions to bounce back</a></h2></strong> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198246309">Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.19</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> v Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></a><br> 16:30<br> Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>Man City must regroup quickly following their Champions League heartbreak against Man City and take three vital points in the Premier League race.</p><p><strong>Stephen Tudor says</strong>: "To what extent will Wednesday's seismic late capitulation in Madrid impact on City's players from a psychological standpoint? Physically too there must be some adverse carry-over, with extra-time draining energy from legs already dealing with an immensely demanding end-of-season schedule. Add in that Kyle Walker is unavailable, in a game where it's easy to picture <strong>Allan Saint-Maximin</strong> having a field day racing down the left, and the upset is there for those brave enough to back it.</p><p>"A couple more points also need to be raised. <strong>City will be under incredible pressure</strong> to prevail, whereas Newcastle will not. And so wholesale has been the transformation in the North-East since Eddie Howe's arrival they have remarkably accrued only a single point less than City in 2022.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#97BCE8;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_13_"> <path id="Right_1_8_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M169.4,78.5c0.7,9.9,2.3,17.9,2.3,17.9l11.9,24.3l5.1-2.5L169.4,78.5z"></path> <path id="Left_4_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,1.6-7.8,2.3-17.5l-19.2,39.4L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <path id="_x33__53_" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222 H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__56_" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__60_" d="M55.8,45.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0 C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_10_"> <path id="Right_24_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-8.7,8.2-12.3,13.3c-0.7,1-1.3,2.1-1.9,3.3l30.6,62.7L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Left_24_" d="M55.8,45.3c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l18,8.8l30.6-62.7C57.1,47.4,56.5,46.3,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="110.9" y="37.1" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.2" height="27.1"></rect> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Newcastle United</strong> Sunday 08 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-newcastle-united/933040/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"But let's not get carried away here. City have won three out of the last four titles courtesy of a hundred different strengths, fortitude being just one. If they return to Premier League action angry at what transpired in Spain then <strong>Martin Dubravka is in for a very busy afternoon</strong>."</p><blockquote><strong>Stephen's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-newcastle/31405352?selectedGroup=79860889">Back 27 or more shots in the match @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/mk-dons-v-wycombe-wanderers-tips-jacobson-can-be-the-main-man-for-wycombe-wembley-progress-060522-134.html">MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers: Jacobson can be the main man for Wycombe Wembley progress</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong>MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers </strong><br> <strong>18:30 </strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra </strong></p><p><strong>Alan Dudman</strong> successfully tipped Wycombe in the first leg at Adams Park, and he is backing them again to get a win at <strong>Stadium MK</strong> in the playoff return leg on Sunday.</p><p><strong>Alan says:</strong> "Wanderers are <strong>unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions</strong> (W9 D4), their best run since going 16 without defeat between November 2016 and January 2017.</p><p>"The Chairboys are also looking to win four consecutive games for the first time since February 2018, and so strong is Gareth Ainsworth's team's mentality, <strong>they look overpriced to me</strong> and they even drifted on Friday from <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>.</p><p>The hosts have lost three of their last five games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 26 matches in all competitions (W15 D8 L3). <strong>They have also failed to score in two of their last four</strong>, as many as in their previous 20 games combined."</p><blockquote><strong>Alan's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198621434">Back Wycombe to beat MK Dons @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-back-ac-milan-sassuolo-to-win-this-weekend-050522-1129.html">Verona v AC Milan: Leaders to extend unbeaten run</a></h2></strong> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198425645">Verona <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> v AC Milan <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.77</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a><br> 19:45<br> Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p>Our Serie A expert thinks AC Milan can take another step toward securing the title on Sunday evening albeit in a game with few goals...</p><p><strong>Chloe Beresford says</strong>: "Thanks mostly to a defence which has kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games, Milan will arrive in Verona having not lost any of their last 13 matches in Serie A. Sitting on a lead at the top of the table, they will be aware that a victory against Hellas would push them one step closer to clinching the title.<br> <br> It is also worth noting that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Milan's last nine games and in each of Verona's last three, and with that in mind, the tip here is to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/verona-v-ac-milan/31414695" target="_blank">Milan to win and under 2.5 goals </a>, a market available at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Chloe's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/verona-v-ac-milan/31414695" target="_blank">Back Milan and under 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-real-madrid-wont-lack-motivation-in-derby-match-060522-629.html">Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Value lies with champions</a></h2></strong> </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198134190">Atletico Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>, the Draw 3.65</a><br> 20:00<br> Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Fresh from knocking Man City out of the Champions League in the most extraordinary circumstances the La Liga winners face a Spanish capital derby.</p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "With the La Liga title already in the bag, Carlo Ancelotti could be forgiven for making a host of changes with one eye on keeping his players fit for the final against Liverpool. The desire to get one over their local rivals will surely prove too strong. </p><p>"Atletico are clinging onto their Champions League place, with only <strong>one win from their last four</strong> league games (D1 L2), during which they failed to score on three occasions.</p><p>"These <strong>odds seem totally wrong</strong> given the respective form of the teams. With Atletico claiming that they will refuse to give the champions the traditional guard of honour at the start of the match, Real are unlikely to be lacking in motivation. Back Real at 1.8 in the Double Chance market."

Dan's bet: Back Real Madrid double chance @ 1.8 