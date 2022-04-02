Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Rangers v Celtic: Gers to get their defence back on track with a home win



Rangers 2.6613/8 v Celtic 2.747/4, the Draw 3.412/5

12:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Rangers are three points adrift of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as the Old Firm rivals prepare for a crucial Sunday clash...

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers fans were left in a state of shock after watching Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first Old Firm Derby as manager end in disaster. The Hoops ran riot at Celtic Park back in February, winning 3-0 after taking their foot off the gas in the second half. GvB and many of his players were taught a lesson that day by their title rivals, but it's one they have learned.

"Since that heart-breaking defeat across the city, Rangers have blazed a trail of glory to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, eliminating Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the knockout stages. They have also reached the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and are within three points of league leaders Celtic, having taken nine points from their last three games.

"There are no notable injuries for the hosts. Still, they will give star striker Alfredo Morelos every chance to pass himself fit after being sent home from international duty with Colombia with a thigh strain. Aaron Ramsey returned from Wales duty in good shape and will be eager to sample the Old Firm atmosphere."

West Ham v Everton: Toffees' hopes to suffer Hammer blow

West Ham 1.834/5 v Everton 4.94/1, the Draw 3.9

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

David Moyes faces his old club and, as the odds indicated, his current club are in much better shape...

Andy Schooler says: "Everton will draw some comfort from their hosts' poor record against sides in the bottom half of the table - they've won just two of eight against the current bottom 10, losing here against both Leeds and Brentford, the sides who sit immediately above the Toffees at present.

"There's also the fact that away trips to West Ham have proved very fruitful in the past - they've won in east London 12 times in the PL era, more than they have at any other team.

"Still, that's probably clutching at straws. Everton's away form this season has been dire - six points on the road being the lowest tally in the top flight.

"Since Frank Lampard arrived, they've conceded 14 times in four away games, a figure which includes their most recent outing, a 4-0 FA Cup loss at Crystal Palace."

Metz v Monaco: Low goals the smart pick

Metz 6.86/1 v Monaco 1.558/15, the Draw 4.3100/30

14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Relegation candidates Metz are struggling for goals ahead of this match against Ligue 1's seventh-best team...

James Eastham says: "Metz's dreadful scoring form is the key factor behind our low-goals selection on this Sunday encounter.

"The hosts have fallen into the relegation zone primarily because their attacking play has been dreadful for most of the campaign. It's got worse in recent weeks, too: Metz have scored just twice in their last eight matches.

"Metz generally use a back five, so their usual tactical approach is to try to keep things tight, frustrate the opposition and then hope to nick a goal from somewhere.

"If they play like that this weekend, they ought to be able to shut out Monaco for some of the match, even if they'll struggle to do so for the entire game."

Tottenham v Newcastle: Spurs backed to take down the Toon

Tottenham 1.558/15 v Newcastle 7.26/1, the Draw 4.67/2

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Mark O'Haire picks his best bet as resurgent Newcastle travel to Champions League-chasing Tottenham...

Mark says: "Tottenham have largely enjoyed their head-to-head meetings with Newcastle since the Magpies returned to the Premier League in 2017/18. In nine league encounters during that sample, Spurs have taken top honours on six occasions, including the reverse match-up at St James' Park (W6-D2-L1). However, at home the hosts have managed W2-D1-L2 since 2014.

"Tottenham have been mired in inconsistency since Antonio Conte arrived but appear to be finally moving in the direction.

"Spurs have succeeded in five of their past seven Premier League outings (W5-D0-L2) and have returned W6-D1-L2 at their North London base under the Italian. The Lilywhites have W8-D0-L2 at home to sides below sixth."

Sampdoria v Roma: Mourinho making magic

Sampdoria 4.47/2 v Roma 1.9210/11, the Draw 3.7511/4

17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Jose Mourinho's team have been in excellent form recently and there should be goals on the menu when they travel to Samp on Sunday evening.

Chloe Beresford says: "After claiming nine points from their last eight games, Sampdoria have undoubtedly improved since Marco Giampaolo returned to the club, but are facing a Roma side in even better form.



"The Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last nine league games, and this could be a high scoring-encounter with Samp seeing over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of their last 14 home games.

"Therefore, the tip here is to back Roma to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 3.02/1."

Barcelona v Sevilla: Hosts guarantee goals

Barcelona 1.511/2 v Sevilla 7.413/2, the Draw 4.77/2

20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Despite their fine form, Dan Fitch is not convinced that Barcelona will beat stubborn Sevilla when the two top four rivals meet at Camp Nou...

Dan Fitch says: "Like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona are only three points behind Sevilla, but Xavi's side have the advantage of having a game in hand on all of the top four. Though it seems unlikely that anyone can beat Real Madrid to the title, second place is very much up for grabs, which seemed an unthinkable prospect for Barca, just a few months ago.

"Sevilla could end up finishing third or worse, in what has been a two-horse title race for most of the season. With just two defeats in La Liga, no team has lost less games, but also, no side has drawn more times than Sevilla, who have suffered twelve stalemates.

"Some seven of those 12 league draws have come in Sevilla's last nine games, so though they are unbeaten in 15 La Liga matches (W7 D8), they have seen Barca and Atletico gain ground. Barcelona look short at this price considering how hard Sevilla have proved to beat this season, so we'll look towards the goals markets."