Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

St Etienne v Rennes: Rennes to bounce back after blip

St Etienne v Rennes

Sun, 12:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Rennes suffered a rare defeat in midweek but our French football expert thinks they're a good selection to bounce back with a win this weekend.

James Eastham says: "Nothing about St Etienne's form suggests they have the quality to prevent an away win for visitors that are 16 points and 17 places ahead of them in the standings. Claude Puel's hosts are W2-D6-L8 for the season and W0-D1-L3 against sides that, like Rennes, are currently in the top three. In those four matches against top-six sides, St Etienne scored four times while conceding 13 times.

"A lack of support will also be a problem for St Etienne this weekend: the two stands behind the goals where their most fervent fans normally gather will be closed this weekend as punishment for fan trouble at previous home matches.

"The stands were also closed the last time they played at home and the lack of noise and backing for the home players put St Etienne at a clear disadvantage."

Rochdale v Plymouth: Hardie to see Pilgrims not winning

Rochdale v Plymouth

FA Cup Second Round

12:15

Live on ITV

A striker in form and a team flying high in League One should be too much for Rochdale in the FA Cup, says Ian Lamont, who senses some goals...

Ian says: "While Plymouth are likely to feature a couple of players on their return to fitness in the nine substitutes allowed, they will doubtless treat this contest as seriously as a League One tie. Why not? The financial rewards are high in the FA Cup. They have accumulated television fees for two rounds now. There is no need to field any sort of weakened team. This is a chance in particular for all-action midfielder Panutche Camara to show what he can do, with rumours already linking him with a January move.

"Somehow, Rochdale have to contain Ryan Hardie, who has nine goals this season, who has Kieran Agard snapping at his heels from the bench for a chance to show what he can do after a couple of goals in the EFL Trophy. Luke Jephcott is another danger man, scoring five from midfield.

"Can the hosts keep up with that? Jake Beesley and, from midfield, Alex Newby both have five goals, but the worry for Stockdale is whether the defence can hold off opponents riding high in the league above."

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Rangnick to start reign with victory

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

14:00

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time as they host Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

Simon Mail says: "Although United are fancied to get the job done, their poor defensive record suggests Palace can get on the scoresheet.

"The Red Devils have conceded 24 goals in 14 league matches which is the highest in the top nine of the division.

United have conceded in their last 12 league games at Old Trafford with their most recent clean sheet coming back in March. Palace will fancy their chances of breaching their opponents' leaky defence and can find the net in defeat at 23/10.

"Another potential route to profit is to back Ronaldo to score in a home win. All four league victories since Ronaldo's return on the pitch in September have featured a goal from the superstar forward. A return of 12 goals in 16 matches for United on his second stint is hard to fault, for all the criticism of his lack of pressing game.

"Ronaldo remains the most likely match winner and simply has to be backed, in a bet builder, to net in a United win at 2.111/10."

QPR v Stoke: High-flying Hoops favoured at home

QPR v Stoke

14:30

Two teams with their sights set on promotion meet as high-flying QPR meet Championship play-off-chasing Stoke in the capital on Sunday lunchtime.

Mark O'Haire says: "QPR are unbeaten in their past six Championship matches with Stoke (W3-D3-L0), which includes shutting out the Potters in both of last season's meetings. Go back further and Rangers have returned an impressive W9-D6-L2 over their last 17 home head-to-head match-ups with City since 1974. However, two of the most recent three here ended 0-0.

"No Championship club has earned more points this calendar year than QPR 2.506/4. Mark Warburton's men have averaged 1.86 points per-game in 2021 and have tabled W10-D5-L3 this season when excluding the runaway top-two. The Super Hoops have proven particularly impressive on home soil (W6-D3-L1), silencing half of their 10 visitors to their capital base."

Aston Villa v Leicester: Goals forecast for Super Sunday

Aston Villa v Leicester

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers go head-to-head on Super Sunday as Aston Villa welcome Leicester to Villa Park. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.

Mark says: "Both Teams To Score at 1.758/11 looks our best avenue of attack from Super Sunday's showdown. Aston Villa have scored in all bar two of their Premier League matches this term, and converted at least once in every Villa Park encounter in 2021/22. The hosts have struck multiple goals in four of seven home fixtures and recorded a solitary shutout in eight.

"And Leicester really bring the bet to life. The Foxes have managed only two clean sheets in 20 across all competitions this season - one of which came against Millwall in the EFL Cup - and taking only league action into account, Brendan Rodgers' outfit have silenced only three of their past 29 Premier League opponents (two of which were relegated last season).

"All seven of Leicester's away days have paid out for BTTS backers, and going back further, a record-breaking 14 consecutive Premier League road trips have featured successful Both Teams To Score selections."

Serie A Tips: Back Juventus to win and high scoring capital clash

Juventus v Genoa

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "It has undoubtedly been a tough start to the season for Juventus, but they have slowly begun to grind out results. The Bianconeri have won three of their last four games, but it must be noted that those matches each saw fewer than 2.5 goals, meaning this could well be another low scoring encounter in Turin.

"Adding to that is the fact that their opponents on Sunday are Genoa, a side who have drawn each of their last three away matches and have failed to score in their last three matches overall.

"Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals, a market available at 3.39/4."