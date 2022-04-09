Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for Man City v Liverpool and more

Norwich v Burnley: Back a clean sheet in relegation six-pointer

Burnley grabbed a vital three points against relegation rivals Everton in midweek. Now they travel to basement club Norwich for another big game.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Norwich have won just one of their 12 league games against Burnley, not managing a win in any of their last seven and worse still, failing to score in the three times they've played them in the Premier League.

"And Dean Smith isn't quite doing the job he was meant to. He's lost 12 of the 19 Premier League games he's been in charge of Norwich in the league, according to stats from Opta.

"And given they've won just four matches all season, you can see why plenty of punters will be reaching for the 'lay Norwich' button this weekend. That's probably your best bet here, albeit an obvious one.

"Burnley have only won four out of their own 30 matches and, although they'll be high on confidence after that midweek win and will view this as a fantastic opportunity to secure back to back victories, their win ratio doesn't suggest they should be a 2.727/4 chance away from home."

Brentford v West Ham: Buzzing Bees can blunt Hammers

Flying Brentford can blunt West Ham's top four hopes in their Sunday London derby, according to our previewer...

Paul Higham says: "This is now where David Moyes has to earn his money as West Ham challenge on two fronts, and playing 45 minutes with 10 men against Lyon on Thursday will not help in preparation for this one.

"The Hammers have lost six of their last 10 away games in the league, and that form is threatening to thwart their hopes of finishing in the top four. They head into the weekend's fixtures three points behind Spurs having played a game more.

"Moyes may have to shuffle his pack but still with victory in mind as they can't really afford to drop many more points in their push for European places."

Manchester City v Liverpool: Honours even between title rivals

Manchester City meet Liverpool on Super Sunday in what's being dubbed as an effective Premier League title decider. Going in City are 1.511/2 and Liverpool 2.962/1 for the title.

Mark O'Haire says: "Manchester City boast a strong recent record against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Citizens are unbeaten in the last four league head-to-head meetings (W2-D2-L0), while at The Etihad, the Blue Moon have returned a solitary reverse in 12 match-ups (W7-D4-L1 - that sole defeat arrived in Jurgen Klopp's first visit to City back in November 2015.

"Manchester City were 13 points clear of the pack in mid-January but Pep Guardiola's group have returned W5-D2-L1 since to allow Liverpool back into the title race. The Citizens have excelled against elite opposition - W8-D1-L2 against the top-eight - but do appear slightly on the short side here considering the Reds' recent resurgence.

"Liverpool have taken top honours in each of their last 10 league games and have come out on top in 16 of their most recent 18 outings across all competitions. Jurgen Klopp's troops have silenced 12 of those 18 opponents but have played out draws in all four of their encounters with fellow top-four teams thus far, including trips to Chelsea and Spurs."

AS Roma v Salernitana: Visitors' struggles to compete

Jose Mourinho's team are enjoying an excellent run and should be good for another home win against a struggling opponent...

Chloe Beresford says: "While Salernitana have failed to win any of their last 10 matches, their next opponents are undefeated over that same span, meaning it is hard to look beyond an AS Roma victory here.

"Jose Mourinho's men won the reverse fixture 4-0 back in August, and it would be no surprise to see them deliver another comprehensive result here, with Salernitana having conceded more goals than any other side in the division.

"Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win v Salernitana and over 3.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.757/4."

Levante v Barcelona: Another Barca win, but Levante fighting hard

Dan Fitch is backing Xavi's rejuvenate team to beat a Levante team that are fighting hard against relegation...

Dan says: "Barcelona were also in European action in midweek, but have more work to do in the second-leg than Real Madrid.

"Xavi's team were playing away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals. They went behind early on in the first-half, before equalising through Ferran Torres. After a 1-1 draw, they now need a home victory next week, to progress to the semi-finals.

"At one stage of the season, winning the Europa League looked like the most realistic path to qualifying for the Champions League. Now that should be achieved through La Liga, with Barca currently second in the table and potentially only nine points behind Real Madrid, should they win their game in hand. It's an impressive turnaround, with Barcelona now unbeaten in 14 league games (W10 D4), winning each of their last five matches.

"This run has included back-to-back victories over Real Madrid and Sevilla, so we have to expect them to beat Levante, even though the 19th placed team have found some form. Fighting for survival, Levante have won three of their last seven games (D2 L2)."