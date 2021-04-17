Sunday Football Tips: Best bets for the big matches in England and Europe

PSG can afford no distractions in French title race

PSG vs St Etienne

Sun, 12:00 BST

PSG go into this week second in the league table, three points behind leaders Lille with six games to go, and yet Mauricio Pochettino's men are 1.768/11 favourites to win the Ligue 1 title.

Key Stat: PSG have failed to win just one of their last five encounters with St Etienne in the French capital.

James Eastham says: "This game is the latest crucial step in PSG's attempts to successfully defend their crown, a challenge proving more difficult than observers expected at the start of the season.

"Paris have recently shown that European exertions do not necessarily cause them to lose focus on the league, however. Just last weekend - with the second leg looming versus Bayern - PSG romped to a 4-1 victory at Strasbourg.

"So can expect maximum commitment here, and that ought to produce a comfortable win."

Rangers v Celtic: Gers aim to inflict more misery on Old Firm rivals

Rangers vs Celtic

Sunday, 15:00

Rangers are the champions of Scotland and their managerless Old Firm rivals are in disarray. Can the Bhoys rouse themselves for this cup clash against their fierce foes? Steven Gerrard's team are firm favourites as they chase a double.

Key Stat: The teams have met three times already this season with Rangers winning twice and one draw.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Looking closely at the form sheet, we note each of the last three Old Firm derbies has produced less than three goals. That is also true of six of the last seven renewals. Add under 2.5 goals to your accumulators at 1.855/6. Over 2.5 trades at 2.111/10.

"Alfredo Morelos finally got off the mark against Celtic in the last Old Firm, which should help settle the Columbian. Morelos to score first in this game is worth considering. That will appeal to Rangers fans. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a player has been sent off in four of the last six derbies. Keep that in mind when looking for value in the specials."

Atléti to cling onto top spot in La Liga

Atlético Madrid v Eibar

Sunday, 15:15

The title race is alive and well in Spain with just two points separating first and third. Atletico Madrid lead for much of the season but have drifted to 3.8514/5 as Exchange bettors lose faith in Diego Simeone's men to get the job done. Three points this weekend is a must if Atleti are to finally break the Barca-Madrid duopoly.

Key Stat: Since the start of February, Atletico have only won four of their 11 league games (D5 L2).

Tom Victor says: "Despite being held to a draw away to Real Betis, Atlético Madrid remain a single point clear at the top with a handful of games left.

"Fixtures don't come much more inviting than this, given Eibar's 13-game winless run, but Diego Simeone will remember the fright his team was given at Ipurua in December before coming back to clinch victory late on."

Manchester United v Burnley: Infogol's predictions

Manchester United v Burnley

Sunday, 16:00

Manchester United are heavy odds-on to finish in the Premier League's top two while for 16th-placed Burnley the priority is to secure survival. The Red Devils are fancied to consolidate their position but they face a Burnley side that has already won at Anfield this season and pulled off a rare victory at Old Trafford last term.

Key Stat: "Burnley are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Man Utd (W1 D3)."

Jake Osgathorpe says: "Manchester United were excellent last weekend against Tottenham, winning 3-1 thanks to a dominant display (xG: TOT 0.9 - 2.0 MUN). The Red Devils have an excellent xG process at Old Trafford this season (2.0 xGF, 1.3 xGA pg), despite winning just eight of 15 and all of their losses coming at home.

"Burnley have been more adventurous in recent weeks, averaging 1.5 xGF per game over their last five matches, so are fancied to notch at Old Trafford in a home win."

Leicester v Southampton: Foxes to clinch FA Cup final spot

Leicester v Southampton

Sunday, 18:30

Brendan Rodgers' side hoping to turn an impressive season into a glorious triumph. The Foxes are third in the Premier League, on course for a top four finish, and eyeing a first FA Cup final appearance since 1969. Saints last got there in 2003 when the lost to Arsenal.

Key Stat: Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League earlier this season - they've not beaten the Saints twice in the same season since the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

Simon Mail says: "Only one of Leicester's last 13 wins, across all competitions, have seen them score less than two goals. The Foxes rarely win 1-0 and should have plenty of chances against a brittle Southampton defence. Using Betfair's Bet Builder, combining a Leicester victory with over 1.5 goals increases the odds to 2.15.

"Another bet worth backing is Iheanacho to score at 13/10. The former Manchester City striker has been in exceptional form over the last two months. Iheanacho has scored 11 goals in his last 11 appearances for Leicester."

