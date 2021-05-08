Sunday Football Tips: Best bets for Premier League, La Liga and more

Motivation key factor for l'OM

St Etienne vs Marseille

Sun, 12:00 BST

Live on BT Sport ESPN and Betfair Live Video

While most of the attention is on Ligue 1's thrilling title race, Marseille are locked in a three-way battle with Lens and Rennes to earn a Europa League place by finishing fifth. For that reason they could be a smart odds-selection against a St Etienne side with little to play for.

Key Stat: Marseille are unbeaten in five with three wins and two draws putting them in contention for what had once looked an unlikely European qualification.

James Eastham says: "St Etienne effectively sealed Ligue 1 survival thanks to their 2-1 win at Montpellier last weekend. There will be some decompression in the home camp now they're safe and that will play straight into Marseille's hands.

"The visitors' form has fluctuated in recent weeks but the effort and attitude of the players has been excellent since Jorge Sampaoli was appointed earlier this year.

"Back l'OM to collect the points against apathetic hosts who will have one eye on their summer holiday plans."

West Ham v Everton: Hammers to stay in Euro hunt

West Ham v Everton

Sunday 9 May - 16:30 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Fifth-placed West Ham are 5.39/2 for a top four finish in the Premier League and, while finishing in the top six would still be a great achievement for David Moyes men, they still want to push for Champions League football. In their way on Sunday stand an unpredictable Everton side with top six hopes of their own.

Key Stat: The Hammers have won a club-record 17 Premier League games this season.

Paul Higham says: "Without putting the kiss of death on it, this should be a good game here with both sides needing to win - West Ham are rightly favourites at 2.26/5 with Everton 3.39/4 for yet another away win. The draw is of no real use to either team, but it 3.412/5 for those interested.

"Both teams to score seems assured at 1.674/6 given Everton's record at West Ham and the fact the Hammers have scored in all but two of their home games this season.

"West Ham to score twice at 2.111/10 is of interest given that only Man City have scored at least two on more occasions this year than Moyes' side's 11.

"West Ham's 2-1 win at Burnley was their fifth game out of the last six to have two first-half goals in it, so that happening here at 2.757/4 is backed up by the stats. Four of the last seven Everton have conceded have come in the first half-hour."

Arsenal v West Brom: Gunners face more frustration after European exit

You wouldn't exactly call this a big game - what with West Brom all but relegated and Arsenal with only slim hopes of European qualification - but it will be fascinating to see if embattled Gunners boss Mikel Arteta can get a reaction from his players after their Europa League exit.

Key Stat: Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 home Premier League games against West Brom, failing only in November 2004 (1-1) and September 2010 (2-3).

Jamie Pacheco says: Arsenal look incredibly short at just 1.511/2 and the hosts are far too unreliable to trust at these odds. With just six wins from 17 home games, Arsenal have no right to be such a short price. Arsenal are essentially an average Premier League team and yet are going off shorter than third-placed Leicester did at home to West Brom a couple of weeks ago.

West Brom are trading at 7.413/2 and the visitors know they have to win. Allardyce's side have improved in recent weeks, losing just one of their last five games, and were outstanding on their last trip to London as they thrashed Chelsea. Winning this game may prove beyond them but they are a better option than taking slender odds on the hosts.

The draw can be backed at 4.84/1 and West Brom have been held in their last two matches. A point is simply not enough for the Baggies though and they have to go for broke. The draw certainly merits consideration but the best bet in this market looks to be a lay of Arsenal with a hangover from their European woes likely.

Juventus v AC Milan: Old Lady tumbling

Juventus v Milan

Sunday, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

Juventus host Milan on Sunday night in a game which will have massive ramifications in the race for the top four. After the champions' late comeback against Udinese last weekend, they are odds on now to beat a Milan side who are themselves in danger of slipping out of the Champions League places.

Key Stat: Both teams come into this match having one just three of their last five in Serie A.

Dave Farrar says: "Milan are not the force that they were in the early parts of this campaign, but I am baffled to see them as big as 4.84/1 to win this.

"Juventus have looked shot these last two weeks, and all of the noises about team spirit and togetherness only go so far. They have been sub-par since their win against Napoli and Milan come here with a big chance of winning.

"The only thing that puts me off simply tipping Milan in the Match Odds market is the fact that Federico Chiesa is back from injury and seemingly ready to start. He has turned into Juve's most effective player, and there's a chance that he gives them the shot in the arm that they need.

"Either way, Milan are being overlooked and that's a poor reading of this game, and with the draw on my side, I'll support them this weekend."

Real Madrid v Sevilla: Zidane's men to end opponent's hopes

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Sunday 9 May, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

On Saturday, the La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid visit third placed Barcelona. Then on Sunday, second placed Real Madrid host fourth placed Sevilla. With Barcelona able to go top with a win, they are the 2.526/4 favourites to win La Liga. Atletico are second favourites at 2.8615/8, with Real Madrid at 3.814/5 and Sevilla at 65.064/1.

Key Stat: Real Madrid are unbeaten in eleven home games (W8D3)

Dan Fitch says: "On Wednesday, Zinedine Zidane's side lost 2-0 at Chelsea in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final. It was a deserved defeat, with Madrid putting in a flat performance in which they created few chances.

"They may find it easier to score against Sevilla, who simply must win to stay in with a chance of winning the title. Last weekend, Sevilla lost 1-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao, which saw them go from being three points behind Atletico Madrid, to six.

"The price of 2.021/1 for a home win is big enough to take a chance on Real claiming three vital points.