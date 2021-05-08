West Ham v Everton: Hammers to stay in Euro hunt

West Ham v Everton

Sunday 9 May - 16:30 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Hammers still chasing fourth

West Ham just refuse to go away in their unlikely pursuit of Champions League football, and next up for David Moyes is former club Everton who are clinging on to their own European dreams.

The Hammers have won a club-record 17 Premier League games this season and although most have been against the lesser lights in the league, a double over Leicester, four points off Spurs and draw with Man City show they do have big-game potential.

A first league double over Everton since 1972-73 would keep them hot on the heels of Chelsea, and with the Blues in the FA Cup and Champions League final West Ham will feel they can take advantage of any slip-ups to bag what would be an incredible fourth spot.

Moyes for manager of the year anyone?

Toffees going through sticky spell

One win in seven for Everton looks to have cost them what looked a decent chance at Champions League football - with Carlo Ancelotti's side now needing a minor mathematical miracle to sneak in there.

Their current form suggests not, but they've been much better away this season - with 10 of their 15 wins coming on the road. They've also lost just one of the last 12 at West Ham and, with 26 overall wins and 11 away, Everton have had greater success against the Hammers than any other Premier League side.

The same can't be said for Ancelotti against Moyes though, with the Italian failing to win any of their six meetings (D3 L3). That's his worst record against any Premier League manager.

Everton usually score in this fixture though, failing to do so just once in 12, and they know they will they have to go for the win in this one.

Both teams to score banker

Without putting the kiss of death on it, this should be a good game here with both sides needing to win - West Ham are rightly favourites at 2.26/5 with Everton 3.39/4 for yet another away win. The draw is of no real use to either team, but it 3.412/5 for those interested.

Both teams to score seems assured at 1.674/6 given Everton's record at West Ham and the fact the Hammers have scored in all but two of their home games this season.

West Ham to score twice at 2.111/10 is of interest given that only Man City have scored at least two on more occasions this year than Moyes' side's 11.

West Ham's 2-1 win at Burnley was their fifth game out of the last six to have two first-half goals in it, so that happening here at 2.757/4 is backed up by the stats. Four of the last seven Everton have conceded have come in the first half-hour.

The first goal is always crucial in these games, but even more so for Everton, as they've only won one of the 14 games they've conceded first in (D4 L10). That's something to keep in mind for in-play purposes.

Can DCL use his head?

A brace at Burnley put Michail Antonio on to nine Premier League goals this season, he'll be a huge danger again and at 2.47/5 anytime scorer he is well worth backing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will carry Everton's main threat as always, and he's only slightly bigger than Antonio at 2.56/4 but prop bet fans might want to look at the 8.07/1 on him to score a header given he leads the league with seven this season.

Jesse Lingard is the other man to look out for, and it's the shots market that's of interest as he's 2.47/5 for two shots on target here - he will be carrying the attack for the Hammers and at home for his new side he's registered 11 shots on target in six games at the London Stadium.

Lingard's may all not go in, but there promises to be at least a few goals here in a game you feel the confident Hammers will just have the edge in.