Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place

Wolves v Tottenham: Low-scoring contest likely in Nuno's Molineux return

Wolves v Tottenham

14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Nuno achieved great things in his four years at Wolves and, last weekend, made a great start as the new Tottenham manager. Can his new club keep up the good work against the Old Gold?

Simon Mail says: "Tottenham are the favourites for this weekend's showdown but the visitors are not an overly appealing proposition at 2.486/4. Spurs impressed last weekend against the champions but there is no guarantee of them reaching the same level again. Tottenham were dogged by inconsistency last season and Nuno's task is to mould his team into a reliable unit."

"Wolves are trading at 3.3512/5 which is the biggest price of the three options in this market. There are too many unknowns to be confident in this selection though with Lage taking charge of his first home game. Wolves have failed to beat Spurs in their last five contests at Molineux and the hosts still have much to prove."

Bayern Munich v Koln: Billy Goats to contribute to a thriller

Bayern Munich v Köln

Sunday 22 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

After starting the season with three winners from three selections, Kevin Hatchard has another set of picks for us ahead of Matchday Two in the Bundesliga, beginning with the champions.

Kevin says: "Robert Lewandowski will get plenty of chances to score against a Köln team that will play exciting football this term under coach Steffen Baumgart. The former Paderborn boss likes to play on the front foot and take risks, and his side came back from an early blow superbly in last weekend's 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

"It's also worth noting that these two met in a pre-season friendly, and although Köln's 3-2 victory isn't hugely relevant because of the players Bayern were missing, the fact that Baumgart was willing to attack the champions is worth noting. Bayern's chances of keeping a clean sheet will also be diminished by an ankle injury for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"Four of the last five Bundesliga meetings between these sides have featured at least four goals, and I think we'll see another eye-catching encounter here. I'll back Over 3.5 Goals and Lewandowski on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder (see offer below) at evens."

Arsenal v Chelsea: Blues to pile more misery on Arteta

Arsenal v Chelsea

16:30

Sky Sports

Arsenal need to bounce back from their defeat to Brentford but that will not be easy when the European champions visit the Emirates on Sunday.

Paul Higham says: "The Gunners did the double over Chelsea last season but there could hardly be a bigger difference in the confidence between the two sides after just one game. Throw in the fact Arsenal's best strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could again both be missing after suffering with coronavirus and you can see why the club are already in a mess.

"Arteta could have new signing Martin Odegaard available but although he's a good creative spark, signing the Norwegian and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale doesn't seem likely to get them into shape just yet - this will take much harder work from the manager.

"I'm a positive person but even I'm finding it hard to put any kind of positive spin on Arteta's situation - he was 12/1 pre-season to be the first Premier League manager to leave, he's now the even-money favourite!"

Udinese vs Juventus

Sunday August 22, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus are 1.9210/11 to win Serie A this season after Inter deposed them in 2020/21. With a legend back in the dugout, and one still lining up in attack, they will expect to start with a win on Sunday.

Chloe Beresford says: "After nine seasons of winning the Scudetto, Juve only just secured a Champions League berth last term, leading to the quick dismissal of Andrea Pirlo and the return of a man who clinched five of those titles. Max Allegri is back at Juventus and the Bianconeri will hope he can immediately restore them to the top of Serie A.

"Cristiano Ronaldo stayed, and Juve have a talented squad around him which includes Euro 2020 winners Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi and new signing Manuel Locatelli. They're tipped to start off the new campaign in the right way and notch a comfortable victory at the Stadio Fruili, with the Infogol model expecting them to keep a clean sheet too."

Nice v Marseille: Drama and goals on the cards

Nice vs Marseille

Sun, 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Nice and Marseille promise to be two of Ligue 1's most entertaining sides this season and should serve up a thrilling encounter at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday night.

James Eastham says: "These two clubs are targeting top-three finishes this season and have embarked on summer spending sprees to match those ambitions.

"Nice have signed Dutch wingers Calvin Stengs and Justin Kluivert and midfielders Pablo Rosario and Mario Lemina. Further new faces may arrive before the window shuts.

"Marseille's new-look starting line-up includes Arsenal pair William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi, ex-Barcelona winger Konrad de la Fuente and one-time Leicester City wide man Cengiz Under, who's already been on the scoresheet this season.

"Marseille were involved in two high-scoring encounters across the opening two matchdays: they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Montpellier on the opening weekend a fortnight ago, then drew 2-2 at home to Bordeaux last weekend."

Levante v Real Madrid: Los Blancos generously priced

Levante 5.39/2 v Real Madrid 1.664/6; The Draw 4.47/2

Sunday 22 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Real Madrid impressed in their opening match last weekend, which exploded into action in the second-half, and are 2.767/4 favourites to win the La Liga title this season. If they're to do that then winning games like this one is a must.

Dan Fitch says: "Real ran out 4-1 winners away to Alaves last week, with Karim Benzema grabbing a brace. Benzema was part of a three-man attack that included Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, which served as a reminder of how deep the pool of talent runs at this club.

"That's perhaps why Madrid now seem to have just one transfer target. Kylian Mbappe only has one year left on his contract at PSG and if he doesn't come to Madrid this summer, then it seems a fair bet that they will sign him on a free transfer in a year.

"Levante finished 14th last season and their new campaign began with a 1-1 draw at Cadiz. Real Madrid are available at a relatively big starting price and you can back the visitors win with over 2.5 goals at 2.35/4."