Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: Our experts' best bets in one place

Angers vs Lyon

Sun, 12:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

All eyes are on PSG in Ligue 1 this week but Lyon were one of the title contenders last season and they go to Angers on Sunday. Our French football expert thinks the hosts can make the most of some insider knowledge.

James Eastham says: "Angers have made an excellent start to the season and their new manager will be able to use insider knowledge to outwit Lyon this weekend.

"Angers boss Gerard Baticle was on the coaching staff at Lyon for a decade until taking over at Angers this summer so he'll know all the tricks to get the better of the visitors. Baticle has overseen a mini-revolution at Angers, changing the team's tactics and reinvigorating a squad that was crying out for a fresh start after growing stale under ex-boss Stephane Moulin.

"At the start of pre-season Baticle put in place a new 3-4-1-2 formation and the Angers players responded with a series of impressive pre-season performances. They carried their fine form into the first weekend of the campaign, running out convincing 2-0 winners at Strasbourg last Sunday afternoon.

"Lyon's pre-season went far less smoothly as their players struggled to get to grips with new manager Peter Bosz's instructions."

Newcastle v West Ham: Irons to get their revenge

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

West Ham enjoyed their best season for many years last term under David Moyes and will try to kick on again in 2021/22, starting with a trip to St James' Park.

Tom Victor says: Newcastle were a bit of a bogey team for West Ham last season, beating the London side twice to help deny them an unlikely top-four berth, but Infogol makes the visitors narrow favourites to get one over Steve Bruce's men.

The outcome may rest on whether Joe Willock - who scored the winner in this fixture last term - completes his likely move from Arsenal in time to feature for the hosts.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Mainz v Leipzig: RB to kick off post-Nagelsmann era with a win

Mainz v RB Leipzig

Sunday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Leipzig begin life without Julian Nagelsmann, who left to manage Bayern Munich, with an away trip to Mainz. RB are third in the outright Bundesliga betting on the Exchange at 10.09/1.

Tom says: Jesse Marsch is in the hotseat at Red Bull Arena for his first Bundesliga managerial job, and he's up against a Mainz side that won the corresponding fixture last season.

Bo Svensson's men were better than their 16 home points from 17 games suggest, but the visitors are still expected to win as they begin their preparations for another season fighting for honours at home and in Europe.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Tottenham v Man City: Spurs can get a point at least

Tottenham v Man City

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Alex Keble assesses four tactical battles in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and predicts Tottenham can snatch at least a point from Manchester City. You can also read Kevin Hatchard's in-depth match preview and get his bet.

Alex says: "Nuno Espirito Santo might not be the kind of manager Tottenham fans want, but he is the right tactician for games like this one. His Wolves team beat Man City twice in 2019 by sitting fairly deep, cramming the half-spaces with defensive bodies to stunt Pep Guardiola's side, before counter-attacking quickly in behind the high defensive line. It was a simple approach that utilised Adama Traore's pace and the long-ball distribution of Ruben Neves.

"A front three of Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, and Steven Bergwijn could help Nuno repeat the trick on his Spurs debut. Certainly the tactical pattern of the game will be Man City hogging possession while Tottenham wait for chances to break, and without Kevin de Bruyne on the pitch that could have the desired effect; City are likely to start the season a little slowly.

"The biggest question is over Dele Alli, who has started in a hybrid role in pre-season as Nuno shifts between a 4-3-3 off the ball and a 4-2-3-1 on the ball (with Dele the ten). If he can be the link man on the counter, stealing into gaps around Rodri to set the quick front three away, then Spurs can win at least a point."

>Barcelona v Real Sociedad: Barcelona will win first game without Messi

Barcelona v Real Sociedad

19:00

Live on La Liga TV

Barcelona play their first game since Lionel Messi left and they face tough opposition at Camp Nou in the form of Real Sociedad.

Dan Fitch says: "The visitors finished fifth last season. There's been no transfers in or out over the summer, aside from the purchase of Mat Ryan from Brighton, so for now, we have to expect a similarly solid performance from them this season.

"As for Barcelona, even without Messi they have an embarrassment of attacking riches and, as was the case when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, those players now have the chance to step up into the limelight.

"If there was an area that Barca really needed to strengthen in the summer, it would have been their defence. A Barcelona win and both teams to score is 3.259/4."