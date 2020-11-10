Football Bet of the Day: Opposing the visitors a no-Brainer

Basement club to lose again

St Albans City v Braintree Town

Tuesday 10 November, 19:45

We fell a goal short in northern Germany last night, as Hamburg drew 1-1 at Holstein Kiel, fulfilling only one part of our Same Game Multi. Undaunted, we'll use the same function of the Sportsbook tonight, but we'll be a little close to home, as St Albans City face Braintree Town.

St Albans has been more famous for its rich Roman history than its football (it was called Verulamium, and hosted Britain's only ancient theatre with a stage, if you must know), but the local team has at least made a good start to the National League South season. Ian Allison's side finished 20th last season, but are now fifth in the standings. They have won all three of their home matches, scoring three goals in each of the last two.

Poor old Braintree have made a nightmare start. They have lost all five of their league games, and have tumbled out of the FA Cup. They have leaked 14 goals, and scored just four. Given their porous defence, it won't surprise you to learn that four of their five league games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Including FA Cup games, St Albans have won all five of their home matches this term (although one of those was on penalties) and they should have too much for a team that's really struggling. You can back a home win and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.0621/20 on the Same Game Multi, and I think that's a sensible play.

