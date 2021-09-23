Football Bet of the Day: Luzern to crash and burn

Hosts to shine at home again

Sion v Luzern

Thursday 23 September, 19:30

Salernitana showed some grit, and Franck Ribery played his part as the hosts came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Verona and claim their first point of the Serie A season. It gave us a half-win, and that puts us in profit for the week so far.

We'll head to Switzerland now, because Sion are up against struggling Luzern, and I want to get the hosts onside.

Sion are a controversial club, with chaos never too far away thanks to owner Christian Constantin. Since taking over the club and saving it from bankruptcy in 2003, Constantin has rattled through more than 40 head coaches, incurred a transfer ban which saw the club turfed out of the Europa League, and has been banned from football for over a year for attacking a TV pundit.

That said, things have been fairly serene on the field for Sion at the start of this campaign. They have taken eight points from their first six games, and they have beaten the champions Young Boys 1-0. Indeed, they have beaten Young Boys and Basel at the Stade de Tourbillon in their last four home games. Indeed, Sion have lost just one of their last seven home matches in the Swiss Super League.

Luzern haven't won any of their six league outings so far, and they've had big defensive issues. They lost 3-1 at home to Zurich and 4-1 at Servette, and they haven't kept a single clean sheet. They have leaked 22 goals across their last eight top-flight matches.

On the road, Luzern have only won ten of their last 40 SSL games. Sion are the outsiders here, and we can take advantage of that. If we back them +0 on the Asian Handicap (effectively Draw No Bet) at 2.0421/20, then we have our stake returned if the game is drawn, and we get an odds-against winner if Sion take all three points.