Brazilian already fancied in Golden Boot betting

Ageing stars Benzema and Ronaldo shorter price

Neymar is 4/14.80 to be the Saudi Pro League's top goalscorer in his first season at Al-Hilal following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian trails superstar opponents Karim Benzema 6/42.46 and Cristiano Ronaldo 9/43.25 in the market while Roberto Firmino, who hit a hat-trick in match-day one at the weekend, is 17/29.40.

Another ex-Liverpool man, Sadio Mane, is 11/112.00 after opening his account already - in a market that resembles a Champions League Golden Boot chart from a few years ago.

Mane and Malcolm strike

Benzema did not score in Al-Ittihad's 3-0 win over but the market indicates that he should come good. The Frenchman scored 17 goals in La Liga last season for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's 2-1 defeat to Al-Ettifaq but his team-mate Mane scored on his debut. The Portuguese scored 14 after joining Al-Nassr halfway through last season.

The player who really lit up matchday one in Saudi Pro League was Neymar's compatriot Malcolm who scored all three of Al-Hilal's goals in their 3-1 win over Abha.

Malcolm is 13/114.00 in the Golden Boot betting.

Neymar to star for 5/1 title shots

The Brazilians should strike up a potent partnership for Al-Hilal who are 5/15.80 to win the Saudi title in 2023/24. Benzema's Al-Ittihad are 15/82.84 favourites.

Neymar did not manage to help PSG win the Champions League but his record of 118 goals in 173 appearances is not bad at all and, at 31, he still has plenty of football ahead of him.

Neymar is the biggest signing yet to arrive in the Saudi Pro League during a summer which has transformed the global transfer market.

Al-Hilal bought him for about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons. He joins a squad that also includes ex-Wolves captain Ruben Neves, ex-Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, formerly of Lazio

