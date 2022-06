French Open Women's Final Tips: Swiatek will be too good for Gauff



Iga Swiatek v Cori Gauff, 14:00

The two young players set to dominate women's tennis for years to come meet in the French Open final this afternoon and Dan Weston continues to ask - can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

Dan says: "Swiatek has won almost 7% more serve points than Gauff on clay this season. Being able to hold serve over 80% on clay with her return game gives you just the insight you need into why Swiatek has been successful. On return, matters are closer but Swiatek still wins 2% more return points as well.

"Several months ago in Miami, the two players met on hard court and Swiatek eased to a 6-3 6-1 victory priced around 1.251/4, but Swiatek is a better clay courter and there really isn't much to dispute the current market line which is a few ticks shorter than previously.

"That day, Gauff struggled to create an impact on return, winning just 28% of return points. For there to be an upset today, that has to change and Gauff has to serve at her top level. Swiatek will need to have an extremely rare off-day for there to be a major shock tonight, and I'd be very surprised indeed if that happened."

Kevin Blake's Saturday Racing Tips: Back 125/1 shot for Derby Glory

Epsom, 16:30

Kevin Blake recommends his best bet at big odds for a belter of a Derby at Epsom on Saturday afternoon...

Kevin says: "It really is difficult to see why the market has been so dismissive of Glory Daze. His trainer Andy Oliver wouldn't be a regular player on big days, but he has shown on multiple occasions in the past that he is more than good enough when his horse is up to it...

"Not only does his form and the way he has shaped thus far suggest that he will relish the step up to a mile-and-a-half, I conducted an analysis on his striding patterns, and they revealed him to be a notably slow strider that should not only relish the Derby trip, he could well stay the St Leger trip too.

"When one views his form in that context, what he has achieved over a mile-and-a-quarter in recent starts has an altogether greater shine on it. If the rain arrives and places even further emphasis on stamina, he could well shake up the world and run a big race at a colossal price."

Hungary v England: Back three goals for the Three Lions

Hungary v England, 17:00

Paul Higham thinks England can kick-off their Nations League campaign with a few goals in Budapest against Hungary.

Paul says: "The two games with Hungary coming up look the more likely chances for Southgate to make changes, but even with some expected here if you look at the squad you can understand the 1.364/11 quoted on an England win in Budapest.

"The 9.517/2 on a home win and in particular the 4.47/2 on the draw looks generous given Hungary held a full-strength England at Wembley just eight months ago.

"England have so many attacking options though, and pleasingly for Southgate they're all mostly in decent form, with Jarrod Bowen having starred for West Ham and Tammy Abraham winning the Europa Conference League with Roma there are goals everywhere.

"Southgate's side have scored 35 goals in their last nine games, and at home Hungary have only stopped San Marino from scoring in their last seven."

Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina: Welshman to delight the home crowd in Cardiff

Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina, 22:00

Joe Cordina takes on the fight of his career and Frankie Monkhouse explains how the Welshman will win...

Frank says: "Cordina finally gets his crack at the big time on Saturday in front of a sell-out audience of his compatriots. The 30-year-old from Cardiff brings a professional boxing record of 14 wins from as many starts with eight stoppage victories. He's a talented prospect many believe can go to the top.

"This challenge may come early in the Welshman's career, but there is no doubt that he is here on merit. The 5ft 9inch orthodox boxer hasn't put a foot wrong since debuting in 2017 with an eye-catching fourth-round TKO.

"He was last seen beating Belgium's Miko Khatchatryan in Liverpool a few weeks before Christmas. This is a step up in class for Cordina, but backers believe he's ready for it, and there will be plenty of interest in the Welshman."

World Series of Darts Tips: Michael Smith to march on

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson, 00:10 (Sunday)

Just eight players remain in contention heading into the final day of the US Darts Masters and Abigail Davies thinks there's still value in backing Michael Smith...

Abigail says: "Gary Anderson started his match against Matt Campbell with a set of Peter Wright's darts after losing his own during a meet and greet session earlier in the week.

"Despite a flat start, his Canadian opponent's trouble on the doubles along with a switch in his set up midway through the match helped The Flying Scotsman through.

"I expect Smith to look a lot more comfortable on stage tonight and I'm backing the Englishman to brush aside the two-time World Champion in order to progress to the semi-final at 4/9.

"While I think Smith will win comfortably, Anderson's odds of 5/2 to hit the most 180s is tempting. He scored reasonably well once he changed his darts on the opening night, with three maximums."

Abigail's bet: Back Michael Smith to beat Gary Anderson