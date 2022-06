We've had to wait quite a while to finally see darts in The Big Apple but the opening night of the US Darts Masters in Madison Square Garden didn't disappoint. Darts in North America is developing well and in quite a healthy position and this weekend has highlighted that.

A sublime display on the outer ring from James Wade saw him finish his match against Jeff Smith with 6/6 on the outer ring, moments of greatness from American Leonard Gates and Gary Anderson showed that Peter Wright isn't the only person who chops and changes when using Snakebite's darts.

Michael van Gerwen remains favourite to win the tournament this weekend at 7/2. Wade, who has never won a World Series event is available at 10/1 and if you fancy the only American left standing to go all the way, Leonard Gates is out at 100/1.

Smith to get the better of Anderson

This may be a tournament with little riding on it but it's clearly a huge deal to the players involved. Bully Boy may be the inform man, he's experienced playing in a World Championship final on the Ally Pally stage but there were noticeable nerves early on in his opener and he didn't have it all his own way against Doug Boehm, a man who can be incredibly pleased with his TV debut.

It was a solid enough performance from Smith who is now 9/2 to go all the way in this tournament. If he is to do so, he will first need to get the better of his former fishing partner, Gary Anderson.

Anderson started his match against Matt Campbell with a set of Peter Wright's darts after losing his own during a meet and greet session earlier in the week.

Despite a flat start, his Canadian opponent's trouble on the doubles along with a switch in his set up midway through the match helped The Flying Scotsman through.

I expect Smith to look a lot more comfortable on stage tonight and I'm backing the Englishman to brush aside the two-time World Champion in order to progress to the semi-final at 4/9.

While I think Smith will win comfortably, Anderson's odds of 5/2 to hit the most 180s is tempting. He scored reasonably well once he changed his darts on the opening night, with three maximums.

World number one up next for Gates



Leonard Gates booked his place in the quarter-final by knocking out The Queen of the Palace, Fallon Sherrock. Elements of his game were incredibly impressive, his counting may not have been one of those things but Gates is yet another exciting American talent who is extremely passionate about darts.

He dealt with the magnitude of the occasion very well, suggesting that he won't let the fact that he is playing the world number one next get to him.

Peter Wright's encounter with Danny Baggish didn't quite deliver the quality of their last meeting but there was still drama aplenty with missed match darts from Snakebite (pictured above) temporarily allowing The Gambler back in. It wasn't vintage from the World Champion but he got the job done and I expect him to be more clinical to book his spot in the semi-final.

Wright is 10/11 to hit the most 180s with a handicap of -2.5.